Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.16
55.56
31.98
31.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,636.41
1,269.37
1,062.1
858.04
Net Worth
2,672.57
1,324.93
1,094.08
889.97
Minority Interest
Debt
890.97
1,267.04
1,604.48
1,209.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
160.84
133.28
125.23
149.21
Total Liabilities
3,724.38
2,725.25
2,823.79
2,248.39
Fixed Assets
2,093.6
1,769.96
1,590.73
1,504.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
374.3
19.39
74.38
19.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
39.37
16.12
45.96
83.33
Networking Capital
1,056.69
877.3
1,080.37
574.15
Inventories
1,005.53
869.5
683.2
430.75
Inventory Days
122.03
Sundry Debtors
759.69
725.36
877.81
559.93
Debtor Days
158.62
Other Current Assets
400.61
204.89
178.17
98.46
Sundry Creditors
-406.02
-416.93
-360.3
-259.65
Creditor Days
73.55
Other Current Liabilities
-703.12
-505.52
-298.51
-255.34
Cash
160.4
42.47
32.37
66.8
Total Assets
3,724.36
2,725.24
2,823.81
2,248.39
