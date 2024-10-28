iifl-logo-icon 1
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Balance Sheet

940
(-1.79%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:54:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.16

55.56

31.98

31.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,636.41

1,269.37

1,062.1

858.04

Net Worth

2,672.57

1,324.93

1,094.08

889.97

Minority Interest

Debt

890.97

1,267.04

1,604.48

1,209.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

160.84

133.28

125.23

149.21

Total Liabilities

3,724.38

2,725.25

2,823.79

2,248.39

Fixed Assets

2,093.6

1,769.96

1,590.73

1,504.73

Intangible Assets

Investments

374.3

19.39

74.38

19.38

Deferred Tax Asset Net

39.37

16.12

45.96

83.33

Networking Capital

1,056.69

877.3

1,080.37

574.15

Inventories

1,005.53

869.5

683.2

430.75

Inventory Days

122.03

Sundry Debtors

759.69

725.36

877.81

559.93

Debtor Days

158.62

Other Current Assets

400.61

204.89

178.17

98.46

Sundry Creditors

-406.02

-416.93

-360.3

-259.65

Creditor Days

73.55

Other Current Liabilities

-703.12

-505.52

-298.51

-255.34

Cash

160.4

42.47

32.37

66.8

Total Assets

3,724.36

2,725.24

2,823.81

2,248.39

Ramkrishna Forg. : related Articles

Ramkrishna Forgings Reports 131% Profit Surge to ₹190 Crore in Q2 FY25

Ramkrishna Forgings Reports 131% Profit Surge to ₹190 Crore in Q2 FY25

28 Oct 2024|05:23 PM

The record date for the dividend is November 2, 2024, with payment expected within 30 days.

Ramkrishna Forgings Divests GAISL to Yatra Online for ₹128 Crore

Ramkrishna Forgings Divests GAISL to Yatra Online for ₹128 Crore

2 Sep 2024|03:51 PM

The plan involves adding 3,000 MT per annum to the existing capacity, with the new capacity expected to become operational by the second quarter of FY26.

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

