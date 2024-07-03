Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,704.54
3,192.9
2,320.25
1,288.93
1,216.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,704.54
3,192.9
2,320.25
1,288.93
1,216.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
36.41
3.96
1.46
5.59
6.8
Total Income
3,740.95
3,196.85
2,321.71
1,294.52
1,223.27
Total Expenditure
2,882.1
2,500.58
1,803.25
1,066.33
1,009.19
PBIDT
858.85
696.28
518.45
228.2
214.08
Interest
145.55
120.2
95.9
79.75
78.75
PBDT
713.3
576.08
422.55
148.45
135.33
Depreciation
257.21
201.64
169.35
116.7
120.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
113.68
119.15
83.02
7.59
2.8
Deferred Tax
0.97
7.18
-27.85
3.48
2.3
Reported Profit After Tax
341.44
248.11
198.03
20.67
9.7
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
341.44
248.11
198.03
20.67
9.7
Extra-ordinary Items
8.33
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
333.11
248.11
198.03
20.67
9.7
EPS (Unit Curr.)
20.27
15.52
12.43
5.44
2.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
100
25
85
0
0
Equity
36.16
31.98
31.98
31.93
32.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.18
21.8
22.34
17.7
17.59
PBDTM(%)
19.25
18.04
18.21
11.51
11.12
PATM(%)
9.21
7.77
8.53
1.6
0.79
The record date for the dividend is November 2, 2024, with payment expected within 30 days.Read More
The plan involves adding 3,000 MT per annum to the existing capacity, with the new capacity expected to become operational by the second quarter of FY26.Read More
