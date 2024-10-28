iifl-logo-icon 1
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

905.85
(-1.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

Ramkrishna Forg. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

41.47

14.41

134.21

16.26

Depreciation

-116.28

-120.16

-84.4

-74.72

Tax paid

-13.52

-4.8

-39.55

-5.34

Working capital

163.51

-28.7

150.35

-1.83

Other operating items

Operating

75.18

-139.25

160.6

-65.63

Capital expenditure

179.64

337.71

135.33

-63.11

Free cash flow

254.82

198.45

295.93

-128.74

Equity raised

1,673.22

1,560.81

1,079.98

875.65

Investing

0.07

0

0

12.6

Financing

275.92

183.2

-73.37

201.81

Dividends paid

0

0

3.25

2.86

Net in cash

2,204.04

1,942.47

1,305.81

964.18

Ramkrishna Forgings Reports 131% Profit Surge to ₹190 Crore in Q2 FY25

28 Oct 2024|05:23 PM

The record date for the dividend is November 2, 2024, with payment expected within 30 days.

Ramkrishna Forgings Divests GAISL to Yatra Online for ₹128 Crore

2 Sep 2024|03:51 PM

The plan involves adding 3,000 MT per annum to the existing capacity, with the new capacity expected to become operational by the second quarter of FY26.

