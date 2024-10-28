Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
41.47
14.41
134.21
16.26
Depreciation
-116.28
-120.16
-84.4
-74.72
Tax paid
-13.52
-4.8
-39.55
-5.34
Working capital
163.51
-28.7
150.35
-1.83
Other operating items
Operating
75.18
-139.25
160.6
-65.63
Capital expenditure
179.64
337.71
135.33
-63.11
Free cash flow
254.82
198.45
295.93
-128.74
Equity raised
1,673.22
1,560.81
1,079.98
875.65
Investing
0.07
0
0
12.6
Financing
275.92
183.2
-73.37
201.81
Dividends paid
0
0
3.25
2.86
Net in cash
2,204.04
1,942.47
1,305.81
964.18
The record date for the dividend is November 2, 2024, with payment expected within 30 days.Read More
The plan involves adding 3,000 MT per annum to the existing capacity, with the new capacity expected to become operational by the second quarter of FY26.Read More
