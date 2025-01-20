iifl-logo-icon 1
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Key Ratios

959.7
(-2.52%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:49:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.95

-18.4

61.92

1.11

Op profit growth

7.43

-27.99

77.99

-10.29

EBIT growth

19.29

-54.93

120.62

-27.22

Net profit growth

113.17

-89.78

746.26

-79.43

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.27

17.03

19.3

17.56

EBIT margin

8.65

7.68

13.92

10.21

Net profit margin

1.6

0.79

6.36

1.21

RoCE

5.22

5

12.73

6.33

RoNW

0.58

0.29

3.86

0.59

RoA

0.24

0.12

1.45

0.18

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.47

2.97

29.13

3.91

Dividend per share

0

0

1

1

Cash EPS

-30.07

-33.99

3.15

-22.25

Book value per share

276.38

268.64

232.75

163.46

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.16

10.23

4.81

24.44

P/CEPS

-3.47

-0.89

44.47

-4.29

P/B

0.37

0.11

0.6

0.58

EV/EBIDTA

12.42

6.94

10.7

13.74

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

3.43

25.55

Tax payout

-34.88

-34.45

-29.71

-33.43

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

129.05

128.62

117.32

155.02

Inventory days

112.27

98.91

64.62

88.92

Creditor days

-72.09

-58.05

-75.43

-123.11

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.39

-1.18

-2.86

-1.21

Net debt / equity

1.31

1.12

1.11

2.03

Net debt / op. profit

5.22

4.77

2.93

5.9

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-49.61

-41.53

-47.87

-39.96

Employee costs

-7.44

-8.45

-6.32

-9.29

Other costs

-25.65

-32.97

-26.48

-33.17

Ramkrishna Forg. : related Articles

Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 net profit up by 15% y-o-y

Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 net profit up by 15% y-o-y

20 Jan 2025|08:55 AM

The company’s EBITDA, at the operating level, increased 5.40% to ₹231.50 Crore in Q3FY25, against ₹219.70 Crore.

Ramkrishna Forgings Reports 131% Profit Surge to ₹190 Crore in Q2 FY25

Ramkrishna Forgings Reports 131% Profit Surge to ₹190 Crore in Q2 FY25

28 Oct 2024|05:23 PM

The record date for the dividend is November 2, 2024, with payment expected within 30 days.

Ramkrishna Forgings Divests GAISL to Yatra Online for ₹128 Crore

Ramkrishna Forgings Divests GAISL to Yatra Online for ₹128 Crore

2 Sep 2024|03:51 PM

The plan involves adding 3,000 MT per annum to the existing capacity, with the new capacity expected to become operational by the second quarter of FY26.

