|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.95
-18.4
61.92
1.11
Op profit growth
7.43
-27.99
77.99
-10.29
EBIT growth
19.29
-54.93
120.62
-27.22
Net profit growth
113.17
-89.78
746.26
-79.43
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.27
17.03
19.3
17.56
EBIT margin
8.65
7.68
13.92
10.21
Net profit margin
1.6
0.79
6.36
1.21
RoCE
5.22
5
12.73
6.33
RoNW
0.58
0.29
3.86
0.59
RoA
0.24
0.12
1.45
0.18
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.47
2.97
29.13
3.91
Dividend per share
0
0
1
1
Cash EPS
-30.07
-33.99
3.15
-22.25
Book value per share
276.38
268.64
232.75
163.46
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.16
10.23
4.81
24.44
P/CEPS
-3.47
-0.89
44.47
-4.29
P/B
0.37
0.11
0.6
0.58
EV/EBIDTA
12.42
6.94
10.7
13.74
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
3.43
25.55
Tax payout
-34.88
-34.45
-29.71
-33.43
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
129.05
128.62
117.32
155.02
Inventory days
112.27
98.91
64.62
88.92
Creditor days
-72.09
-58.05
-75.43
-123.11
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.39
-1.18
-2.86
-1.21
Net debt / equity
1.31
1.12
1.11
2.03
Net debt / op. profit
5.22
4.77
2.93
5.9
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-49.61
-41.53
-47.87
-39.96
Employee costs
-7.44
-8.45
-6.32
-9.29
Other costs
-25.65
-32.97
-26.48
-33.17
The company’s EBITDA, at the operating level, increased 5.40% to ₹231.50 Crore in Q3FY25, against ₹219.70 Crore.Read More
The record date for the dividend is November 2, 2024, with payment expected within 30 days.Read More
The plan involves adding 3,000 MT per annum to the existing capacity, with the new capacity expected to become operational by the second quarter of FY26.Read More
