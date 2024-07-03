Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Summary

Ramkrishna Forgings Limited was incorporated on November 12, 1981 as a Private Limited Company with the name Ramkrishna Forgings Private Limited. On May 25, 1995, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Ramkrishna Forgings Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of forged components of automobiles, railway wagons & coachand engineering parts. The Company presently has manufacturing facilities at Gamaria, Adityapur Industrial Area, Baliguma,Dugni at Saraikela, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and at Liluah in West Bengal.The companys products include forgings for railway coaches, wagons and locomotives; forgings for automobiles, mining and general engineering; forgings for valve bodies; transmission items; track links, master links and trade rollers; drop forgings from 1 kilogram to 125 kilograms, and forged and fabricated spares for railway wagons, coaches, diesel and steam locos, such as hanger, screw coupling, side frame key, shackle stone, guide, lower spring seats, draw gear assembly, snubber assy, block hangers, draw hook and drawbar.In 1984, the Company commenced their production as a SSI unit. They started with the manufacturing of forging items for Railways. Over a period of time, the unit developed various other parts uses by Railway. In the year 1997, the company undertook major expansion, whereby they increased their forging & die making capacity at Jamshedpur. Also, they purchased a unit at Liluah Industrial Area, Howrah, which had a machine shop for the rough machining of components. This acquisition helped the company to supply finished components to Railways & Body Builders directly from their Local unit.During the year 2004-05, the company installed two double acting ram type drop hammers of 6 ton and 3 ton capacity. They commissioned an up setter forging Machine line. Also, they installed a new ring rolling machine. Also, they set up a new CNC unit in close proximity to its existing unit at Jamshedpur and commenced commercial production. During the year 2008-09, the company augmented their Machining Facilities by procuring the CNC Gear Hobbing Machines, CNC Gear Shaving Machine and CNC Gear Shapping Machine from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. They installed CNC Gear Hobbing Machines from Premier Ltd. Also, they further augmented the machining facilities by installation of 10 CNC Vertical Turingin Centres from Korea. During the year 2009-10, the company installed a press of 2,000 tons. During the year 2010-11, the company increased their billet cutting facilities by importing fully automatic horizontal bandsaw machine from Amada Machine Tools, Japan. They augmented their machining facilities by procuring CNC Gear Hobbing Machines from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Japan and Premier Ltd, High Performance CNC Turning Centers and CNC Vertical Machining Centers from Doosan, Korea.During the year, the company added 50 new products in the Turing section, 22 new products in the Gear section and 12 new products in HMC/ VMC section. In January 2011, the company increased the installed capacity of the forgings section by 3600 tons with the installation of Maxi-Press at its Plant I at Jamshedpur.During the year 2012-13, the Company acquired and subscribed to equity shares representing 72.82% of the Paid up Share Capital of Globe Forex and Travels Limited and resultant Globe Forex and Travels Limited became the subsidiary of Company effective from January 10, 2013. The Company installed a new 6 inch upsetter during the last quarter of 2014-15 which has enhanced the forgings capacity by around 8000 tons. It commissioned 3150 ton Pressline and 4500 ton Pressline on 21st July, 2014 which translates into 17500 MT of the Installed Capacity. It also commenced hot trails of 12500 ton pressline from 10th May, 2015. It further commissioned 6300 Pressline on 4th August, 2015 and 12500 ton Pressline on 21st December, 2015 and resultantly, the production capacity of the Company has increased by 80000 Tons by the Commissioning of all the Presslines. The Company had embarked upon a upon a Press Line Project to manufacture front axle beams, crankshafts, stub axles and connecting rods in 2014-15, which consists of 12500 Ton pressline imported from SMS, Gmbh, 6300 Ton pressline, 4500 Ton pressline and 3150 ton pressline. It also includes installation of state of the art Machining Centers and Heat Treatment facilities for supply of the machined Products.During the Financial Year 2017-18, the Company raised Rs 199.99 Crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) for the purpose of capital expenditure for ongoing and future expansion of projects, acquisition, working capital, repayment of loans and for general corporate purposes. In addition, it issued and allotted 39,21,568 equity shares to Qualified Institutional Buyers at a price of Rs 510 each on 20th July 2017.The Company commissioned a hollow spindle line, a press line with annual installed capacities of 10,200 tonnes & 17,000 tonnes respectively in 2020. In 2021, it commissioned a warm forging line with a annual installed capacities of 9,900 T and a fabrication facilities. It introduced MCD Division. RKFL Engineering Industry Private Limited was incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective on March 6, 2023.