Board approved Fund Raising upto RS. 1,000 Crores, Conversion of 46,00,000 Warrants into Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 2 each and Convening of Extra Ordinary General Meeting on Saturday, 28 October, 2023 at 11:45 A.M. (I.S.T) Intimation of despatch of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Saturday, 28 October, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/10/2023) Cut off Date and E-voting Intimation for Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/10/2023) Newspaper publication of Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting, information on Remote E-voting and Cut-off date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/10/2023) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Saturday, 28 October, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2023) Disclosure of Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company & Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/10/2023)