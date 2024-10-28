|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|30 Sep 2023
|28 Oct 2023
|Board approved Fund Raising upto RS. 1,000 Crores, Conversion of 46,00,000 Warrants into Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 2 each and Convening of Extra Ordinary General Meeting on Saturday, 28 October, 2023 at 11:45 A.M. (I.S.T) Intimation of despatch of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Saturday, 28 October, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/10/2023) Cut off Date and E-voting Intimation for Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/10/2023) Newspaper publication of Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting, information on Remote E-voting and Cut-off date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/10/2023) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Saturday, 28 October, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2023) Disclosure of Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company & Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/10/2023)
The record date for the dividend is November 2, 2024, with payment expected within 30 days.Read More
The plan involves adding 3,000 MT per annum to the existing capacity, with the new capacity expected to become operational by the second quarter of FY26.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.