Approved toconvene the42d Annual General Meeting (AGM) oftheCompanyfortheFinancial Year 2023-24 on Saturday, 31 August, 2024at11:30 AM. (11.S.T) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) incompliance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities and Exchange Board ofIndia (SEBI) and otherapplicable laws. The Annual Report forFY 2023-24 andtheNotice ofthe 42^ AGM laying downthemannerfor attending the AGM and to cast votes by shareholders shall be shared withtheStock Exchanges and theMembersinduecoursewithinthestatutorytimelines. 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 will be held on Saturday, 31st August, 2024 at 11:30 A.M (I.S.T) Corrigendum to Notice of 42nd Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024) Intimation of Book Closure and Cut off date for the purpose of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Intimation of Book Closure and Cut off date for the purpose of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)