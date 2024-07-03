SectorGlass & Glass Products
Open₹734.8
Prev. Close₹730.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹208.36
Day's High₹734.8
Day's Low₹714.7
52 Week's High₹833.95
52 Week's Low₹501.55
Book Value₹106.24
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,697.68
P/E56.72
EPS12.9
Divi. Yield0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.31
24.31
24.31
24.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,389.17
2,102.7
1,787.73
1,462.22
Net Worth
2,413.48
2,127.01
1,812.04
1,486.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,380.49
2,599.26
2,590.5
2,306.76
yoy growth (%)
-8.41
0.33
12.3
6.4
Raw materials
-828.82
-835.67
-915.25
-828.66
As % of sales
34.81
32.15
35.33
35.92
Employee costs
-244.21
-250.74
-252.45
-223.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
217.98
187.67
287.32
238.16
Depreciation
-127.45
-132.06
-91.78
-76.17
Tax paid
-79.14
-24.25
-97.09
-88.54
Working capital
-28.55
86.45
-109.51
-33.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.41
0.33
12.3
6.4
Op profit growth
-0.95
-5.92
11.28
6.37
EBIT growth
7.48
-19.2
7.45
25.92
Net profit growth
-13.17
-13.72
25.2
52.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,319.75
4,006.39
3,163.69
2,416.99
2,638.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,319.75
4,006.39
3,163.69
2,416.99
2,638.6
Other Operating Income
36.97
12.53
9.64
17.35
6.25
Other Income
17.22
32.58
27.79
32.55
21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asahi India Glass Ltd
ASAHIINDIA
730.25
|56.72
|17,787.63
|92.72
|0.27
|1,085.96
|104.15
Borosil Renewables Ltd
BORORENEW
548.4
|0
|7,149.9
|12.62
|0
|264.94
|66.68
Borosil Ltd
BOROLTD
414.35
|70.69
|4,949.19
|18.32
|0
|273.89
|63.43
La Opala RG Ltd
LAOPALA
323.95
|31.08
|3,590.85
|24.06
|3.09
|90.61
|73.55
Borosil Scientific Ltd
BOROSCI
174.05
|45.98
|1,549.03
|7.69
|0
|87.04
|44.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Labroo
Independent Director
Rahul Rana
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gopal Ganatra
Independent Director
Shradha Suri
Non Executive Director
M Takeda
Independent Director
Yoji Taguchi
Independent Director
Sheetal Mehta
Deputy Managing Director
Masao Fukami
Non Executive Director
N Labroo
Non Executive Director
Satoshi Ishizuka
Independent Director
Kamaljit Kalkat
Reports by Asahi India Glass Ltd
Summary
Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS) is a leading integrated glass solutions provider, offering a wide range of products across Automotive, Architectural and Consumer Glass segments. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Auto Glass, Float Glass and other value added Glasses.Asahi India Glass Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984 as Indian Auto Safety Glasses. The Company was promoted as a Joint Venture by Maruti Udyog, Asahi Glass Company, Japan and B M Labroo and Associates. Asahi Glass Company, Japan, provides the technical assistance to the Company.AIS Auto Glass is the largest manufacturer of world class automotive safety glass in India and is one of the largest auto glass makers in Asia. Their customers include Maruti Udyog, Hyundai Motors, Tata Motors, Toyota, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda, General Motors Ford India, Hindustan Motors, Fiat India, Volvo, Eicher and Piaggio. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Rewari in Haryana and Chennai in Tamilnadu.AIS Float Glass is a premier manufacturer of international quality glass and value added glass like reflective glass and mirror. Their manufacturing plants are located at Taloja in Maharashtra and Roorkee in Uttarakhand. The company is also the commercial agent of AGC Float Glass, Europe in India since April 2007.AIS Glass Solutions is the face of the architectural glass processing business of AIS. They have been supplying a wide range of high quality architectural processed glass, comprising of tough
Read More
The Asahi India Glass Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹728 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asahi India Glass Ltd is ₹17697.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Asahi India Glass Ltd is 56.72 and 7.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asahi India Glass Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asahi India Glass Ltd is ₹501.55 and ₹833.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Asahi India Glass Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.47%, 3 Years at 14.07%, 1 Year at 25.70%, 6 Month at 4.36%, 3 Month at -2.92% and 1 Month at 5.39%.
