Summary

Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS) is a leading integrated glass solutions provider, offering a wide range of products across Automotive, Architectural and Consumer Glass segments. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Auto Glass, Float Glass and other value added Glasses.Asahi India Glass Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984 as Indian Auto Safety Glasses. The Company was promoted as a Joint Venture by Maruti Udyog, Asahi Glass Company, Japan and B M Labroo and Associates. Asahi Glass Company, Japan, provides the technical assistance to the Company.AIS Auto Glass is the largest manufacturer of world class automotive safety glass in India and is one of the largest auto glass makers in Asia. Their customers include Maruti Udyog, Hyundai Motors, Tata Motors, Toyota, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda, General Motors Ford India, Hindustan Motors, Fiat India, Volvo, Eicher and Piaggio. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Rewari in Haryana and Chennai in Tamilnadu.AIS Float Glass is a premier manufacturer of international quality glass and value added glass like reflective glass and mirror. Their manufacturing plants are located at Taloja in Maharashtra and Roorkee in Uttarakhand. The company is also the commercial agent of AGC Float Glass, Europe in India since April 2007.AIS Glass Solutions is the face of the architectural glass processing business of AIS. They have been supplying a wide range of high quality architectural processed glass, comprising of tough

Read More