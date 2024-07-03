iifl-logo-icon 1
Asahi India Glass Ltd Share Price

728
(-0.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open734.8
  • Day's High734.8
  • 52 Wk High833.95
  • Prev. Close730.25
  • Day's Low714.7
  • 52 Wk Low 501.55
  • Turnover (lac)208.36
  • P/E56.72
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value106.24
  • EPS12.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,697.68
  • Div. Yield0.27
No Records Found

Asahi India Glass Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Glass & Glass Products

Open

734.8

Prev. Close

730.25

Turnover(Lac.)

208.36

Day's High

734.8

Day's Low

714.7

52 Week's High

833.95

52 Week's Low

501.55

Book Value

106.24

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,697.68

P/E

56.72

EPS

12.9

Divi. Yield

0.27

Asahi India Glass Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 May, 2024

Asahi India Glass Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Asahi India Glass Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:34 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.62%

Foreign: 23.62%

Indian: 30.60%

Non-Promoter- 5.56%

Institutions: 5.56%

Non-Institutions: 40.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Asahi India Glass Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.31

24.31

24.31

24.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,389.17

2,102.7

1,787.73

1,462.22

Net Worth

2,413.48

2,127.01

1,812.04

1,486.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,380.49

2,599.26

2,590.5

2,306.76

yoy growth (%)

-8.41

0.33

12.3

6.4

Raw materials

-828.82

-835.67

-915.25

-828.66

As % of sales

34.81

32.15

35.33

35.92

Employee costs

-244.21

-250.74

-252.45

-223.59

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

217.98

187.67

287.32

238.16

Depreciation

-127.45

-132.06

-91.78

-76.17

Tax paid

-79.14

-24.25

-97.09

-88.54

Working capital

-28.55

86.45

-109.51

-33.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.41

0.33

12.3

6.4

Op profit growth

-0.95

-5.92

11.28

6.37

EBIT growth

7.48

-19.2

7.45

25.92

Net profit growth

-13.17

-13.72

25.2

52.19

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,319.75

4,006.39

3,163.69

2,416.99

2,638.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,319.75

4,006.39

3,163.69

2,416.99

2,638.6

Other Operating Income

36.97

12.53

9.64

17.35

6.25

Other Income

17.22

32.58

27.79

32.55

21

Asahi India Glass Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asahi India Glass Ltd

ASAHIINDIA

730.25

56.7217,787.6392.720.271,085.96104.15

Borosil Renewables Ltd

BORORENEW

548.4

07,149.912.620264.9466.68

Borosil Ltd

BOROLTD

414.35

70.694,949.1918.320273.8963.43

La Opala RG Ltd

LAOPALA

323.95

31.083,590.8524.063.0990.6173.55

Borosil Scientific Ltd

BOROSCI

174.05

45.981,549.037.69087.0444.79

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Asahi India Glass Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Labroo

Independent Director

Rahul Rana

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gopal Ganatra

Independent Director

Shradha Suri

Non Executive Director

M Takeda

Independent Director

Yoji Taguchi

Independent Director

Sheetal Mehta

Deputy Managing Director

Masao Fukami

Non Executive Director

N Labroo

Non Executive Director

Satoshi Ishizuka

Independent Director

Kamaljit Kalkat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Asahi India Glass Ltd

Summary

Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS) is a leading integrated glass solutions provider, offering a wide range of products across Automotive, Architectural and Consumer Glass segments. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Auto Glass, Float Glass and other value added Glasses.Asahi India Glass Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984 as Indian Auto Safety Glasses. The Company was promoted as a Joint Venture by Maruti Udyog, Asahi Glass Company, Japan and B M Labroo and Associates. Asahi Glass Company, Japan, provides the technical assistance to the Company.AIS Auto Glass is the largest manufacturer of world class automotive safety glass in India and is one of the largest auto glass makers in Asia. Their customers include Maruti Udyog, Hyundai Motors, Tata Motors, Toyota, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda, General Motors Ford India, Hindustan Motors, Fiat India, Volvo, Eicher and Piaggio. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Rewari in Haryana and Chennai in Tamilnadu.AIS Float Glass is a premier manufacturer of international quality glass and value added glass like reflective glass and mirror. Their manufacturing plants are located at Taloja in Maharashtra and Roorkee in Uttarakhand. The company is also the commercial agent of AGC Float Glass, Europe in India since April 2007.AIS Glass Solutions is the face of the architectural glass processing business of AIS. They have been supplying a wide range of high quality architectural processed glass, comprising of tough
Company FAQs

What is the Asahi India Glass Ltd share price today?

The Asahi India Glass Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹728 today.

What is the Market Cap of Asahi India Glass Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asahi India Glass Ltd is ₹17697.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Asahi India Glass Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Asahi India Glass Ltd is 56.72 and 7.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Asahi India Glass Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asahi India Glass Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asahi India Glass Ltd is ₹501.55 and ₹833.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Asahi India Glass Ltd?

Asahi India Glass Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.47%, 3 Years at 14.07%, 1 Year at 25.70%, 6 Month at 4.36%, 3 Month at -2.92% and 1 Month at 5.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Asahi India Glass Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Asahi India Glass Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.23 %
Institutions - 5.56 %
Public - 40.21 %

