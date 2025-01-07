Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,380.49
2,599.26
2,590.5
2,306.76
yoy growth (%)
-8.41
0.33
12.3
6.4
Raw materials
-828.82
-835.67
-915.25
-828.66
As % of sales
34.81
32.15
35.33
35.92
Employee costs
-244.21
-250.74
-252.45
-223.59
As % of sales
10.25
9.64
9.74
9.69
Other costs
-863.5
-1,064.63
-946.35
-826.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.27
40.95
36.53
35.82
Operating profit
443.96
448.22
476.45
428.14
OPM
18.64
17.24
18.39
18.56
Depreciation
-127.45
-132.06
-91.78
-76.17
Interest expense
-138.45
-143.93
-123.08
-143.76
Other income
39.92
15.44
25.73
29.95
Profit before tax
217.98
187.67
287.32
238.16
Taxes
-79.14
-24.25
-97.09
-88.54
Tax rate
-36.3
-12.92
-33.79
-37.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
138.84
163.42
190.23
149.62
Exceptional items
0
-3.51
-4.88
-1.58
Net profit
138.84
159.91
185.35
148.04
yoy growth (%)
-13.17
-13.72
25.2
52.19
NPM
5.83
6.15
7.15
6.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.