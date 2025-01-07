iifl-logo-icon 1
Asahi India Glass Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

692.1
(-0.12%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,380.49

2,599.26

2,590.5

2,306.76

yoy growth (%)

-8.41

0.33

12.3

6.4

Raw materials

-828.82

-835.67

-915.25

-828.66

As % of sales

34.81

32.15

35.33

35.92

Employee costs

-244.21

-250.74

-252.45

-223.59

As % of sales

10.25

9.64

9.74

9.69

Other costs

-863.5

-1,064.63

-946.35

-826.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.27

40.95

36.53

35.82

Operating profit

443.96

448.22

476.45

428.14

OPM

18.64

17.24

18.39

18.56

Depreciation

-127.45

-132.06

-91.78

-76.17

Interest expense

-138.45

-143.93

-123.08

-143.76

Other income

39.92

15.44

25.73

29.95

Profit before tax

217.98

187.67

287.32

238.16

Taxes

-79.14

-24.25

-97.09

-88.54

Tax rate

-36.3

-12.92

-33.79

-37.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

138.84

163.42

190.23

149.62

Exceptional items

0

-3.51

-4.88

-1.58

Net profit

138.84

159.91

185.35

148.04

yoy growth (%)

-13.17

-13.72

25.2

52.19

NPM

5.83

6.15

7.15

6.41

