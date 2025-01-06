Asahi India Glass Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
217.98
187.67
287.32
238.16
Depreciation
-127.45
-132.06
-91.78
-76.17
Tax paid
-79.14
-24.25
-97.09
-88.54
Working capital
-28.55
86.45
-109.51
-33.48
Other operating items
Operating
-17.17
117.82
-11.05
39.97
Capital expenditure
314.05
363.55
410.96
-695.59
Free cash flow
296.88
481.37
399.9
-655.61
Equity raised
2,642.3
2,244.32
1,865.08
1,174.73
Investing
4.17
-3.98
10.61
19.27
Financing
122.7
798.22
821.42
342.57
Dividends paid
0
0
36.46
24.3
Net in cash
3,066.05
3,519.93
3,133.47
905.26
