Asahi India Glass Ltd Cash Flow Statement

692.9
(-5.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Asahi India Glas FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

217.98

187.67

287.32

238.16

Depreciation

-127.45

-132.06

-91.78

-76.17

Tax paid

-79.14

-24.25

-97.09

-88.54

Working capital

-28.55

86.45

-109.51

-33.48

Other operating items

Operating

-17.17

117.82

-11.05

39.97

Capital expenditure

314.05

363.55

410.96

-695.59

Free cash flow

296.88

481.37

399.9

-655.61

Equity raised

2,642.3

2,244.32

1,865.08

1,174.73

Investing

4.17

-3.98

10.61

19.27

Financing

122.7

798.22

821.42

342.57

Dividends paid

0

0

36.46

24.3

Net in cash

3,066.05

3,519.93

3,133.47

905.26

