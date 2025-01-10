Asahi India Glass Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.31
24.31
24.31
24.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,389.17
2,102.7
1,787.73
1,462.22
Net Worth
2,413.48
2,127.01
1,812.04
1,486.53
Minority Interest
Debt
1,901.54
1,349.92
1,205.4
1,522.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
146.85
145.6
140.72
125.41
Total Liabilities
4,461.87
3,622.53
3,158.16
3,134.71
Fixed Assets
3,195.83
2,482.91
2,351.63
2,422.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
243.97
114.5
51.53
46.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.01
12.05
73.63
139.79
Networking Capital
873.03
897.21
594.53
468.68
Inventories
925.58
990.57
684.52
630
Inventory Days
96.59
Sundry Debtors
510.43
498.86
379.76
381.89
Debtor Days
58.55
Other Current Assets
502.86
405.41
273.46
223.71
Sundry Creditors
-928.37
-872.4
-614.51
-650.26
Creditor Days
99.7
Other Current Liabilities
-137.47
-125.23
-128.7
-116.66
Cash
138.03
115.86
86.84
56.75
Total Assets
4,461.87
3,622.53
3,158.16
3,134.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.