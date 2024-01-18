|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|-
|2
|200
|Final
|Recommendation to shareholders for declaration of dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share for financial year 2023-24. The payment is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Convene 39t Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Wednesday, 4% September, 2024, and closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from 29 August, 2024 to 4% September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and Dividend, through video conferencing and other audio video means;
