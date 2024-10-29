iifl-logo-icon 1
Asahi India Glass Ltd Board Meeting

655.55
(1.96%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Asahi India Glas CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
ASAHI INDIA GLASS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the The unaudited financial results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 as considered, approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 29th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
ASAHI INDIA GLASS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ASAHI INDIA GLASS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31st July 2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Independent Director and take note of cessation of Independent Director pursuant to expiry of 2 tenure. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20248 May 2024
ASAHI INDIA GLASS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ASAHI INDIA GLASS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ASAHI INDIA GLASS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 15th May 2023 to inter alia consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommend Dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Recommendation to shareholders for declaration of dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share for financial year 2023-24. The payment is subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuring AGM of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting22 Feb 202422 Feb 2024
Intimation of Postal Ballot
Board Meeting25 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
ASAHI INDIA GLASS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ASAHI INDIA GLASS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25th January 2023 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter Ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)

