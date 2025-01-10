To the Members of

Asahi India Glass Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Asahi India Glass Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and Notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material Accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its Profit, Changes in Equity and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and Cash Flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained upto the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures and whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outway the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors, as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS Financial Statements - refer Note 37 to Ind AS Financial Statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company except an amount of Rs. 9 Lakhs in the nature of Fractional Entitlements pertaining to Financial Year 20032004 arising on merger of erstwhile Float Glass India Limited with the Company which has since been deposited before the approval of Financial Statements (refer note 52)

iv) (a) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Notes to the Accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other source of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than

as disclosed in the Notes to the Accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("funding parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v) The dividend declared/paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tempered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Ind AS Financial Statements of Asahi India Glass Limited

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date)

i) a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant & Equipment through which all Property, Plant & Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a reasonable period of three years. As informed to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification during the year.

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) and Intangible Assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and Rules made thereunder.

ii) a) The inventories except goods in transit have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate in each class of inventory were noticed during physical verification as per information and explanations given to us.

b) As per information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with banks or financial institutions who have sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rupees five crores, in aggregate, to the Company on the basis of security of current assets do not vary materially with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has made investments in, provided guarantees or security and granted unsecured loans and advances in the nature of loans, to companies. There are no investments in or loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties during the year.

a) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per information and explanations given to us, in respect of the above, it is stated below:

A) The aggregate amount during the year and balance outstanding at the Balance Sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries are Rs. 2997 lakhs and 9330 lakhs respectively.

B) The aggregate amount during the year and balance outstanding at the Balance Sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries and associates are Rs. 2020 lakhs and Rs. 8676 lakhs respectively.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, as the loans are repayable on demand, no schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Hence, the provisions of clause (iii)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, as the loans are repayable on demand, the provisions of clause (iii)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, as the loans and advances in the nature of loans granted are repayable on demand, the provisions of clause (iii) (e) of the Order are not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment of

9445 lakhs which is 97.21% of total loans granted including 7700 lakhs loans granted to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of investments, guarantees and security provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, have been complied with.

v) As per information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits nor there are any amounts which are deemed to be deposits. As per information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or other tribunal.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Sub Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we are not required to and have not carried out any detailed examination of such accounts and records.

vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the year. We are informed that there are no undisputed statutory dues as at the year end, outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable except Sales Tax dues of Rs. 3 lakhs which have since been deposited.

b) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub clause

(a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute other than those mentioned below:-

Nature of dues Amount (Rs Lakhs) Period to which amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Sales Tax/VAT 970 2002-03 and 2003-04 High Court Sales Tax/VAT 2310 2006-07 to 2017-18 Deputy/Joint Commissioner/VAT Tribunal Excise Duty and Service Tax 490 2005-06 to 2017-18 Commissioner of Central Excise/ Service Tax/ Additional Director General/CESTAT Custom Duty 4089 2015-16 and 2023-24 Commissioner Customs Goods & Services Tax 1399 2017-18 to 2021-22 Commissioner (GST)

viii) According to the records of the Company examined by us and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), which is not recorded in the books of accounts.

ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is not declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, term loans have been applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, no funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for long term purposes.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associates. The Company does not have any joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies. The Company does not have any joint ventures.

x) a) According to the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

b) According to the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, no fraud by the Company and fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) The Company has neither informed us nor we have come across any whistleblower complaints received during the year by the Company.

xii) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has an internal audit system through its internal audit department which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The reports of Internal audit department of the Company for the period under audit were duly considered by us.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and the Company is not required to obtain Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India as per Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii) According to the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year.

xix) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company and on the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realisation of Financial Assets and payment of Financial Liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date.

xx) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, there are no unspent amounts for the year in respect of other than on-going projects requiring transfer of a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company does not have any unspent amount for the year under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to any ongoing project requiring transfer, to a special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Ind As Financial Statements of Asahi India Glass Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Asahi India Glass Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established

by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.