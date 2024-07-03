Summary

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited was incorporated on January 12, 2009 as a Public Limited Company with the name Kirloskar Engines India Limited. The Company was incorporated with an object of taking over of the carrying on the business of manufacturing, trading and/ or dealing in engines, engine spares, pumps, generating sets and oils used therein, bimetal bearings, bushes and bimetal strips.As per the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and the erstwhile Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, the demerged undertaking of the erstwhile Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (now known as Kirloskar Industries Ltd) vested with the Company retrospectively with effect from April 1, 2009 and the said Scheme became effective from March 31, 2010.The demerged undertaking comprises of the business of manufacturing, trading and/ or dealing in engines, engine spares, pumps, generating sets and oils used therein, bimetal bearings, bushes and bimetal strips and comprises of all the assets (whether moveable or immovable, tangible or intangible, real or personal, present, future or contingent) and liabilities, which relate thereto or are necessary therefore, including the items specifically set out in detail in the scheme of arrangement.The company changed their name from Kirloskar Engines India Ltd to Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd with effect from June 2, 2010. The companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE), Mumbai and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), Mumbai with effect from

