SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,050.2
Prev. Close₹1,051.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹900.21
Day's High₹1,052.1
Day's Low₹990.8
52 Week's High₹1,450
52 Week's Low₹644.35
Book Value₹197.61
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14,407.62
P/E34.25
EPS30.7
Divi. Yield0.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.4
29.02
28.94
28.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,593.29
2,302.82
2,110.52
1,954.23
Net Worth
2,622.69
2,331.84
2,139.46
1,983.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,299.66
2,694.44
2,877.48
2,831.89
yoy growth (%)
22.46
-6.36
1.6
6.04
Raw materials
-2,291.19
-1,743.13
-1,873.97
-1,816.71
As % of sales
69.43
64.69
65.12
64.15
Employee costs
-206.99
-198.87
-217.81
-206.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
210.05
239.77
208.73
222.48
Depreciation
-77.23
-62.15
-66.63
-108.58
Tax paid
-54.69
-61.66
-54.84
-72.37
Working capital
73.48
-243.82
33.13
70.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.46
-6.36
1.6
6.04
Op profit growth
-5.29
18.75
-9.86
-6.22
EBIT growth
-12.12
15.79
-5.89
-11.46
Net profit growth
22.54
-0.37
13.5
-13.54
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,898.32
5,023.8
4,021.98
3,296.1
3,379.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,898.32
5,023.8
4,021.98
3,296.1
3,379.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
29.97
26.96
27.05
25.35
51.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Atul C Kirloskar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rahul C Kirloskar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Mahesh Chhabria
Managing Director
Gauri Kirloskar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vinesh Kumar Jairath
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Satish Jamdar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kandathil Mathew Abraham
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shalini Sarin
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Yogesh Kapur
Independent Director
Purvi Sheth
Independent Director
Arvind Goel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Farah Irani
Reports by Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
Summary
Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited was incorporated on January 12, 2009 as a Public Limited Company with the name Kirloskar Engines India Limited. The Company was incorporated with an object of taking over of the carrying on the business of manufacturing, trading and/ or dealing in engines, engine spares, pumps, generating sets and oils used therein, bimetal bearings, bushes and bimetal strips.As per the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and the erstwhile Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, the demerged undertaking of the erstwhile Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (now known as Kirloskar Industries Ltd) vested with the Company retrospectively with effect from April 1, 2009 and the said Scheme became effective from March 31, 2010.The demerged undertaking comprises of the business of manufacturing, trading and/ or dealing in engines, engine spares, pumps, generating sets and oils used therein, bimetal bearings, bushes and bimetal strips and comprises of all the assets (whether moveable or immovable, tangible or intangible, real or personal, present, future or contingent) and liabilities, which relate thereto or are necessary therefore, including the items specifically set out in detail in the scheme of arrangement.The company changed their name from Kirloskar Engines India Ltd to Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd with effect from June 2, 2010. The companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE), Mumbai and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), Mumbai with effect from
The Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹992.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd is ₹14407.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd is 34.25 and 5.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd is ₹644.35 and ₹1450 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.95%, 3 Years at 78.19%, 1 Year at 58.55%, 6 Month at -24.92%, 3 Month at -10.46% and 1 Month at -5.63%.
