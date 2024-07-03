iifl-logo-icon 1
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Share Price

992.7
(-5.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:54:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,050.2
  • Day's High1,052.1
  • 52 Wk High1,450
  • Prev. Close1,051.85
  • Day's Low990.8
  • 52 Wk Low 644.35
  • Turnover (lac)900.21
  • P/E34.25
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value197.61
  • EPS30.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14,407.62
  • Div. Yield0.57
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

1,050.2

Prev. Close

1,051.85

Turnover(Lac.)

900.21

Day's High

1,052.1

Day's Low

990.8

52 Week's High

1,450

52 Week's Low

644.35

Book Value

197.61

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14,407.62

P/E

34.25

EPS

30.7

Divi. Yield

0.57

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jun, 2024

arrow

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.16%

Non-Promoter- 35.72%

Institutions: 35.72%

Non-Institutions: 23.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.4

29.02

28.94

28.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,593.29

2,302.82

2,110.52

1,954.23

Net Worth

2,622.69

2,331.84

2,139.46

1,983.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,299.66

2,694.44

2,877.48

2,831.89

yoy growth (%)

22.46

-6.36

1.6

6.04

Raw materials

-2,291.19

-1,743.13

-1,873.97

-1,816.71

As % of sales

69.43

64.69

65.12

64.15

Employee costs

-206.99

-198.87

-217.81

-206.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

210.05

239.77

208.73

222.48

Depreciation

-77.23

-62.15

-66.63

-108.58

Tax paid

-54.69

-61.66

-54.84

-72.37

Working capital

73.48

-243.82

33.13

70.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.46

-6.36

1.6

6.04

Op profit growth

-5.29

18.75

-9.86

-6.22

EBIT growth

-12.12

15.79

-5.89

-11.46

Net profit growth

22.54

-0.37

13.5

-13.54

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,898.32

5,023.8

4,021.98

3,296.1

3,379.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,898.32

5,023.8

4,021.98

3,296.1

3,379.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

29.97

26.96

27.05

25.35

51.54

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Atul C Kirloskar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rahul C Kirloskar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Mahesh Chhabria

Managing Director

Gauri Kirloskar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vinesh Kumar Jairath

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Satish Jamdar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kandathil Mathew Abraham

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shalini Sarin

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Yogesh Kapur

Independent Director

Purvi Sheth

Independent Director

Arvind Goel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Farah Irani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

Summary

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited was incorporated on January 12, 2009 as a Public Limited Company with the name Kirloskar Engines India Limited. The Company was incorporated with an object of taking over of the carrying on the business of manufacturing, trading and/ or dealing in engines, engine spares, pumps, generating sets and oils used therein, bimetal bearings, bushes and bimetal strips.As per the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and the erstwhile Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, the demerged undertaking of the erstwhile Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (now known as Kirloskar Industries Ltd) vested with the Company retrospectively with effect from April 1, 2009 and the said Scheme became effective from March 31, 2010.The demerged undertaking comprises of the business of manufacturing, trading and/ or dealing in engines, engine spares, pumps, generating sets and oils used therein, bimetal bearings, bushes and bimetal strips and comprises of all the assets (whether moveable or immovable, tangible or intangible, real or personal, present, future or contingent) and liabilities, which relate thereto or are necessary therefore, including the items specifically set out in detail in the scheme of arrangement.The company changed their name from Kirloskar Engines India Ltd to Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd with effect from June 2, 2010. The companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE), Mumbai and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), Mumbai with effect from
Company FAQs

What is the Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd share price today?

The Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹992.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd is ₹14407.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd is 34.25 and 5.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd is ₹644.35 and ₹1450 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd?

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.95%, 3 Years at 78.19%, 1 Year at 58.55%, 6 Month at -24.92%, 3 Month at -10.46% and 1 Month at -5.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.17 %
Institutions - 35.72 %
Public - 23.11 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

