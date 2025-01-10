Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.4
29.02
28.94
28.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,593.29
2,302.82
2,110.52
1,954.23
Net Worth
2,622.69
2,331.84
2,139.46
1,983.15
Minority Interest
Debt
211.64
80.54
97.61
79.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
41.5
37.87
36.01
32.99
Total Liabilities
2,875.83
2,450.25
2,273.08
2,095.43
Fixed Assets
733.41
491.53
489.56
500.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,876.2
1,692.52
1,672.21
1,533.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
31.55
31.75
21.42
20.49
Networking Capital
136.67
200.62
58.45
11.15
Inventories
523.51
468.45
303.08
265.19
Inventory Days
33.52
35.92
Sundry Debtors
568.44
467.21
394.54
355.82
Debtor Days
43.64
48.2
Other Current Assets
121.51
186.23
121.39
158.78
Sundry Creditors
-736.62
-620.04
-507.48
-498.94
Creditor Days
56.13
67.58
Other Current Liabilities
-340.17
-301.23
-253.08
-269.7
Cash
98
33.83
31.44
29.41
Total Assets
2,875.83
2,450.25
2,273.08
2,095.43
