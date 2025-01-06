iifl-logo-icon 1
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

210.05

239.77

208.73

222.48

Depreciation

-77.23

-62.15

-66.63

-108.58

Tax paid

-54.69

-61.66

-54.84

-72.37

Working capital

73.48

-243.82

33.13

70.38

Other operating items

Operating

151.61

-127.86

120.39

111.91

Capital expenditure

70.94

137.68

49.82

80.26

Free cash flow

222.55

9.81

170.21

192.17

Equity raised

3,878.45

3,607.5

3,297.21

3,118.4

Investing

138.25

432.55

170.79

-59.21

Financing

120.86

64.39

-0.88

4.05

Dividends paid

21.69

21.69

57.85

72.3

Net in cash

4,381.8

4,135.95

3,695.18

3,327.71

