Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
210.05
239.77
208.73
222.48
Depreciation
-77.23
-62.15
-66.63
-108.58
Tax paid
-54.69
-61.66
-54.84
-72.37
Working capital
73.48
-243.82
33.13
70.38
Other operating items
Operating
151.61
-127.86
120.39
111.91
Capital expenditure
70.94
137.68
49.82
80.26
Free cash flow
222.55
9.81
170.21
192.17
Equity raised
3,878.45
3,607.5
3,297.21
3,118.4
Investing
138.25
432.55
170.79
-59.21
Financing
120.86
64.39
-0.88
4.05
Dividends paid
21.69
21.69
57.85
72.3
Net in cash
4,381.8
4,135.95
3,695.18
3,327.71
