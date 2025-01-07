iifl-logo-icon 1
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,015.6
(1.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:04:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,299.66

2,694.44

2,877.48

2,831.89

yoy growth (%)

22.46

-6.36

1.6

6.04

Raw materials

-2,291.19

-1,743.13

-1,873.97

-1,816.71

As % of sales

69.43

64.69

65.12

64.15

Employee costs

-206.99

-198.87

-217.81

-206.11

As % of sales

6.27

7.38

7.56

7.27

Other costs

-532.72

-468.64

-546.73

-543.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.14

17.39

19

19.2

Operating profit

268.76

283.8

238.97

265.11

OPM

8.14

10.53

8.3

9.36

Depreciation

-77.23

-62.15

-66.63

-108.58

Interest expense

-6.24

-6.36

-3.82

-3.38

Other income

24.76

24.48

40.21

69.33

Profit before tax

210.05

239.77

208.73

222.48

Taxes

-54.69

-61.66

-54.84

-72.37

Tax rate

-26.03

-25.71

-26.27

-32.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

155.36

178.11

153.89

150.11

Exceptional items

52.65

-8.37

16.49

0

Net profit

208.01

169.74

170.38

150.11

yoy growth (%)

22.54

-0.37

13.5

-13.54

NPM

6.3

6.29

5.92

5.3

