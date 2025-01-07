Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,299.66
2,694.44
2,877.48
2,831.89
yoy growth (%)
22.46
-6.36
1.6
6.04
Raw materials
-2,291.19
-1,743.13
-1,873.97
-1,816.71
As % of sales
69.43
64.69
65.12
64.15
Employee costs
-206.99
-198.87
-217.81
-206.11
As % of sales
6.27
7.38
7.56
7.27
Other costs
-532.72
-468.64
-546.73
-543.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.14
17.39
19
19.2
Operating profit
268.76
283.8
238.97
265.11
OPM
8.14
10.53
8.3
9.36
Depreciation
-77.23
-62.15
-66.63
-108.58
Interest expense
-6.24
-6.36
-3.82
-3.38
Other income
24.76
24.48
40.21
69.33
Profit before tax
210.05
239.77
208.73
222.48
Taxes
-54.69
-61.66
-54.84
-72.37
Tax rate
-26.03
-25.71
-26.27
-32.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
155.36
178.11
153.89
150.11
Exceptional items
52.65
-8.37
16.49
0
Net profit
208.01
169.74
170.38
150.11
yoy growth (%)
22.54
-0.37
13.5
-13.54
NPM
6.3
6.29
5.92
5.3
