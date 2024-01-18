|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|8 May 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|-
|3.5
|175
|Final
|Please find attached Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 8 May 2024. You are requested to take the same on your record.
|Dividend
|12 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|2.5
|125
|Interim
|The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 12th February 2024, has declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (125%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2023- 24 and will be paid through National Electronic Clearing System (NECS) or any other electronic mode or by dividend warrant or by demand drafts, as the case may be.
