Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Dividend

943
(-0.47%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Kirloskar Oil CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend8 May 20241 Aug 2024-3.5175Final
Please find attached Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 8 May 2024. You are requested to take the same on your record.
Dividend12 Feb 202423 Feb 202423 Feb 20242.5125Interim
The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 12th February 2024, has declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (125%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2023- 24 and will be paid through National Electronic Clearing System (NECS) or any other electronic mode or by dividend warrant or by demand drafts, as the case may be.

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

