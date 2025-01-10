The Members of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive loss), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit (including Other Comprehensive loss), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Revenue recognition:

During the financial year the company has recognised revenue from contracts with customers for sale of goods and services of H 4,806.35 Crores (Refer Note 30 of standalone financial statements). Revenue is recognised as per revenue recognition policy described in Note 40.4.17.

We have identified revenue recognition as a key audit matter since it involves significant management judgement and estimates including whether contracts contain multiple performance obligations which should be accounted for separately. This comprises allocation of the transaction price to each performance obligation and assessing whether the identified performance obligations are satisfied at a point in time or satisfied over a period of time and determining when the control is transferred.

Our audit methodology included the following:

Obtained an understanding and assessed internal controls and its effectiveness with regards to recognition of revenue.

Analysed major streams of revenue of the company to assess whether the method of revenue recognition is consistent with ‘Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with customers and has been applied consistently.

Focused on contract classification, determination of the performance obligations and determination of transaction price including variable consideration for selected samples.

Tested on sample basis whether revenue transactions near to the reporting date have been recognised in the appropriate period based on terms of the contract.

Evaluated and critically analysed on sample basis, the significant judgements and estimates made by the management in applying the accounting policy for allocation of transaction price and the timing of transfer of control.

Critically analysed the adequacy and appropriateness of disclosures required as per ‘Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.

Other Information

The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Directors Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive loss), the statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the director is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure B to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

(g) As required by section 197 (16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to information and explanation provided to us, the remuneration paid/ provided for by the company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act and remuneration paid to directors is not in excess of the limit laid down under this section.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 40.5.1 to the financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge or belief, no funds other than as disclosed in the notes to the financial statements (Refer Note 45) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities (intermediaries) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge or belief, no funds have been received by the company from any other person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities (funding parties) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances carried out by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under clause (iv)(a) & (iv)(b) contain any material misstatements.

(v) (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year in accordance with Section 123 of the Act which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination which included appropriate test checks, we report that the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, we did not come across any instance of tampering of the audit trail feature during the course of our audit.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

Annexure "A" to Independent Auditors Report (Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report to the Members of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment including right of use assets.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment according to which the physical verification is carried out once in a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, property, plant and equipment were verified during the year 2021-22 and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements were held in the name of the Company. Further, the lease agreements where the Company is a lessee have been duly executed.

(d) During the year, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment, right of use assets and intangible assets.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management. In our opinion, the procedures for verification of inventory and the coverage of verification were appropriate. The discrepancies noticed for each class of inventories were insignificant and not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory, which have been properly dealt with in the books of account. In respect of inventories lying with third parties, the Company has obtained confirmation letters to cover the significant value.

(b) During the year, the Company has availed working capital limits from banks in excess of H 5 Crores on the basis of security of current assets. On the basis of audit procedures carried out by us we report that there were no discrepancies in the quarterly statements filed with banks and the books of account of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has not given advance in the nature of loan, provided any guarantee or given any security to its subsidiaries, joint ventures, other companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. However, the company has granted loans during the year, the details of which are as under:

(H in Crores) Particulars Loan Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Subsidiaries Nil Employees 0.03 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Subsidiaries 10.72 Employees 0.06

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of loans and advances given during the year are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments are regular except few delays in case of interest from one of the subsidiaries, which has since been fully recovered during the year.

(d) There are no amounts of principal and interest which are overdue as at March 31, 2024.

(e) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on the audit procedures carried out by us we report that no loan which has fallen due during the year has been renewed or extended. We further report that no fresh loans have been granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made, guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

(vi) Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures carried out by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books of account and records of the Company, we report that there are no dues in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except for following cases:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dispute Amount under dispute not deposited * J ( in Crores) Period to which amount is related Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowances and demands during the course of assessment 38.36 Assessment Bombay High Court Years: 1997-98 1998-99 As informed to us, though the demands have been dropped by the assessing officers in view of favourable decisions of ITAT, the Income Tax Department has since preferred appeal in the High Court. However the High 2001-02 2008-09 Court has not directed the company to deposit any amount in this respect. 2009-10 2012-13 12.66 AY 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 11.62 AY 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals). 12.83 AY 2022-23 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) State Sales Tax Legislations Non- submission of forms and Other Demands 1.49 2004-05 High Court of Madhya Pradesh 2007-08 Bombay High Court Karnataka High Court Non-receipt of forms and disallowance of credits 0.57 2004-05 Joint/ Additional/ Commissioner (Appeals) 2008-09 2012-2016 Goods and Services Tax (GST) Disallowance of Input 0.51 2017-18, Additional Commissioner of GST & Central Tax Credit 2018-19, Excise (Appeals) 2019-20 0.59 2017-18 Joint Commissioner (Corporate Circle) State Tax, Lucknow, Zone II, Lucknow Demand of tax due to discrepancies in E-Way Bills 0.03 2018-19 Office of the Joint Commissioner State Tax Anti Evasion Bureau Indore - B Customs Act, 1962 Levy of Differential Customs Duty 0.00** 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals) Finance Act, 1994 Disallowance of Credit 0.03 2007-2010 Bombay High Court 0.79 2006-07 Custom, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) 2013-2017 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty on government incentives, Valuation and disallowance of CENVAT credit 41.77 1992-2002 2004-2017 Custom, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) Stamp Duty Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958, as amended 7.47 Assessed during 2015-16 Chief Controlling Revenue Authority

* Amounts are net of pre-deposit, paid under protest.

**Balances with values below the rounding off norm adopted by the Company have been reflected as "0.00"

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books of account and records of the Company, we report that there are no transactions, which were not recorded in the books of account but have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings including interest thereon from banks.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books of account and records of the Company, we report that the Company has not been declared to be a wilful defaulter by any bank.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books of account and records of the Company, we report that term loans were applied for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint venture.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint venture.

(x) (a) During the year, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). As such, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Standalone Financial Statements and as per the information and explanations given by the Management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that no whistle-blower complaints were received during the year by the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company within the meaning of Section 406 of the Act. As such, reporting under clause 3 (xii) (a) to (c) is not applicable.

(xiii) Based upon the audit procedures performed and as per the information and explanations given to us, we report that the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards have been disclosed in the Financial Statements.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the internal audit system of the Company is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the year under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of the directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xvi (a)) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The Company would not be classified as a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Group has two Core Investment Companies as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

(xvii) On the basis of examination of books of account and records of the Company and overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements, we report that the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year 2023-24 or in the immediately preceding financial year 2022-23.

(xviii) During the year, there is no resignation by the statutory auditors of the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) On the basis of examination of books of account and records of the Company, we report that there is no unspent amount in respect of Corporate Social Responsibility which was due for transfer during the year to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act or to special account in compliance with provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

For G. D. Apte & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 100515W UDIN: 24113053BKBFHG1586 Umesh S. Abhyankar Partner Membership Number: 113053 Pune, May 8, 2024

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited ("the company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.