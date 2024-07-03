Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Summary

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited was incorporated on January 12, 2009 as a Public Limited Company with the name Kirloskar Engines India Limited. The Company was incorporated with an object of taking over of the carrying on the business of manufacturing, trading and/ or dealing in engines, engine spares, pumps, generating sets and oils used therein, bimetal bearings, bushes and bimetal strips.As per the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and the erstwhile Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, the demerged undertaking of the erstwhile Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (now known as Kirloskar Industries Ltd) vested with the Company retrospectively with effect from April 1, 2009 and the said Scheme became effective from March 31, 2010.The demerged undertaking comprises of the business of manufacturing, trading and/ or dealing in engines, engine spares, pumps, generating sets and oils used therein, bimetal bearings, bushes and bimetal strips and comprises of all the assets (whether moveable or immovable, tangible or intangible, real or personal, present, future or contingent) and liabilities, which relate thereto or are necessary therefore, including the items specifically set out in detail in the scheme of arrangement.The company changed their name from Kirloskar Engines India Ltd to Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd with effect from June 2, 2010. The companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE), Mumbai and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), Mumbai with effect from December 24, 2010.During the year 2010-11, the company launched K-1080 engine covering 140 to 160 kVA. The company was selected jointly by Maratha Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) and Rotary Club of Poona West, for their newly introduced Best Employees Response Award in large industry category, Pune.In March 2011, the company entered into a license agreement with Daihatsu Diesel Manufacturing Company Ltd, Japan, for manufacture of diesel engines in range of 610 KW to 2560 KW, to cater to the Commercial Marine Market segment.In May 2011, Kirloskar Brothers Investments Ltd (KBIL) acquired shares of the company from the promoters through Interse transfer of shares amongst the group through market and the share holding of KBIL in the company has gone up from 38.06% to 41.84%. Pooja Credits Pvt Ltd (PCPL), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of KBIL, holds 8.76% in the company. Consequently, the company became a subsidiary company of KBIL.In 2012, the Company commissioned two ship sets of naval OPV class at Goa Shipyard Ltd, which is powered with 2 X20PA6B STC engines. In 2013-14, it launched Petrol-Kerosene pumpsets, Varsha High Discharge Pumpset and AV1 XL-Air Cooled Engine as the latest addition to the portfolio. In 2014-15, the Company launched 750 kVAengine; KOEL Chhota Chilli Portable Diesel Genset; launched its first farm mechanism product - MEGA T15 and Ultra-light portable diesel pumpset in the Agri market and 750 kVA and 3 kVA generating sets in DG market. It introduced products in all categories of engine pump sets including the petrol kerosene engines, ultra-light pump sets, mono block pump sets and high head (Futura) series. Using its enhanced reach it launched alternators in the range 2 kVA to 40 kVAunder the brand Kirloskar Shakti. It commissioned the fourth ship set of naval OPV class in Goa and its first ship set of ASW Corvette class at Kolkata.In 2015-16, KOELAmericas Corp. was incorporated in March 2015 and made a 100% subsidiary of the Company effective from June 23, 2015. The Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Kirloskar Brothers Investments Limited, Pneumatic Holdings Limited and the Company was made effective from 30 June 2015. In terms of the said Scheme, 8,03,88,514 equity shares were allotted to the shareholders of Kirloskar Brothers Investments Limited and accordingly, it ceased to be Holding Company with effect from 30 June 2015. The said Composite Scheme became operative retrospectively with effect from 1 April 2015.Through the Share Purchase Agreement signed on 1 August 2017, the Company acquired 76% of equity shares of La-Gajjar Machineries Private Limited (LGM) and it became subsidiary of the Company with effect from 1 August 2017. The Company promoted and incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, namely, Kirloskar Capital Limited (KCL) on 20 April 2018 for the purpose of commencement of a financial services business.The Company launched High Efficiency 3-Phase L.V. Electric Motors and launched i-Green gensets in low and medium kVA in 2022, it introduced alternate fuel engines and Gensets like Natural Gas, Ethanol and Methanol in 2023.