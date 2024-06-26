|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|8 Aug 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|AGM 08/08/2024 Please find attached herewith intimation regarding AGM, Books Closure, E-Voting and Attendance through VC/OAVM Facility. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2024) Please find attached herewith proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on 8th August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
