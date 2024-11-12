Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 12th November 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 7th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting dated 7th August 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 23 Apr 2024

KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 8th May 2024 inter alia Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting will also consider the recommendation of dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. Please find attached Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 8 May 2024. You are requested to take the same on your record. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting dated 8th May 2024. Please find attached Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 8 May 2024. You are requested to take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Mar 2024 6 Mar 2024

Please find attached herewith intimation dated 6th March 2024. Please take the same on your record. Please find attached herewith intimation dated 6 Mar 2024. Please take the same on your record.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024