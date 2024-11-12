iifl-logo-icon 1
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Board Meeting

947.45
(0.68%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Kirloskar Oil CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 12th November 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 7th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting dated 7th August 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting8 May 202423 Apr 2024
KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 8th May 2024 inter alia Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting will also consider the recommendation of dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. Please find attached Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 8 May 2024. You are requested to take the same on your record. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting dated 8th May 2024. Please find attached Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 8 May 2024. You are requested to take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Mar 20246 Mar 2024
Please find attached herewith intimation dated 6th March 2024. Please take the same on your record. Please find attached herewith intimation dated 6 Mar 2024. Please take the same on your record.
Board Meeting12 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 12th February 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and to consider the declaration of interim dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. You are requested to take the same on record. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting dated 12 Feb 24. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting dated 12 Feb 24. Please take the same on your record. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting dated 12 Feb 24. Please find attached herewith announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Kirloskar Oil: Related News

No Record Found

