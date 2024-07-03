Summary

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited (Formerly known as Wabco India Limited) is a part of the Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division of the ZF Group. The Company designs, manufactures and markets conventional braking products, advanced braking systems, and other related air assisted products and systems. It operates five manufacturing facilities across India, an advanced technology development center, a vehicle testing facility near Chennai and a nation-wide aftermarket distribution and services network. ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited was originally incorporated on November 18, 2004 as a Public Limited Company with the name Auto (India) Engineering Limited. Thereafter, name of the Company was changed to Wabco India Limited on August 2, 2011. Effective from 7 March 2022, name of the Company was again changed from Wabco India Limited to ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture of air brake actuation systems for commercial vehicles. Apart from this, it is engaged in rendering of software development and other services as well.The Companys Erstwhile ultimate holding company (Wabco Holding Inc.,) has signed a definitive agreement with ZF Friedrichshafen (the acquirer) for merger of Wabco Holding Inc., with a wholly owned subsidiary of the acquirer. Pursuant to completion of aforesaid acquisition of the Company & parent company by ZF Friedrichshafen AG, the Company is now a subsidia

