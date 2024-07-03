iifl-logo-icon 1
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd Share Price

11,499.25
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

  • Open11,734.6
  • Day's High11,744.85
  • 52 Wk High18,250
  • Prev. Close11,730.7
  • Day's Low11,470
  • 52 Wk Low 11,355.1
  • Turnover (lac)893.03
  • P/E54.24
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value1,580.8
  • EPS215.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21,802.58
  • Div. Yield0.15
No Records Found

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

11,734.6

Prev. Close

11,730.7

Turnover(Lac.)

893.03

Day's High

11,744.85

Day's Low

11,470

52 Week's High

18,250

52 Week's Low

11,355.1

Book Value

1,580.8

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21,802.58

P/E

54.24

EPS

215.85

Divi. Yield

0.15

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 17

Record Date: 15 Jul, 2024

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.48%

Foreign: 67.48%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 25.16%

Institutions: 25.15%

Non-Institutions: 7.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.48

9.48

9.48

9.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,779.17

2,399.63

2,104.59

1,986.92

Net Worth

2,788.65

2,409.11

2,114.07

1,996.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,543.35

1,863.5

2,568.9

yoy growth (%)

36.48

24.25

Raw materials

-1,643.32

-1,134.23

-1,601.89

As % of sales

64.61

60.86

62.35

Employee costs

-328.68

-290.44

-229.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

195.74

152.26

381.78

Depreciation

-92.43

-90.39

-61.73

Tax paid

-53.66

-48.46

-108.95

Working capital

283.92

17.3

139.29

59.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.48

24.25

Op profit growth

22.73

20.76

EBIT growth

28.12

27.41

Net profit growth

36.86

27.8

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

3,815.65

3,444.25

2,543.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,815.65

3,444.25

2,543.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

94.82

66.98

37.53

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

P Kaniappan

Non Executive Director

Christian Brenneke

Non Executive Director

Philippe Colpron

Independent Director

Mahesh R Chhabria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M MUTHULAKSHMI

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Akash Passey

Independent Director

Amrita Verma chowdhury

Independent Director

Rashmi Hemant Urdhwareshe

Independent Director

Neeraj Sagar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd

Summary

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited (Formerly known as Wabco India Limited) is a part of the Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division of the ZF Group. The Company designs, manufactures and markets conventional braking products, advanced braking systems, and other related air assisted products and systems. It operates five manufacturing facilities across India, an advanced technology development center, a vehicle testing facility near Chennai and a nation-wide aftermarket distribution and services network. ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited was originally incorporated on November 18, 2004 as a Public Limited Company with the name Auto (India) Engineering Limited. Thereafter, name of the Company was changed to Wabco India Limited on August 2, 2011. Effective from 7 March 2022, name of the Company was again changed from Wabco India Limited to ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture of air brake actuation systems for commercial vehicles. Apart from this, it is engaged in rendering of software development and other services as well.The Companys Erstwhile ultimate holding company (Wabco Holding Inc.,) has signed a definitive agreement with ZF Friedrichshafen (the acquirer) for merger of Wabco Holding Inc., with a wholly owned subsidiary of the acquirer. Pursuant to completion of aforesaid acquisition of the Company & parent company by ZF Friedrichshafen AG, the Company is now a subsidia
Company FAQs

What is the ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd share price today?

The ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11499.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd is ₹21802.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd is 54.24 and 7.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd is ₹11355.1 and ₹18250 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd?

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.20%, 3 Years at 11.79%, 1 Year at -26.46%, 6 Month at -26.52%, 3 Month at -26.31% and 1 Month at -5.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.49 %
Institutions - 25.16 %
Public - 7.35 %

