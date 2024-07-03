Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹11,734.6
Prev. Close₹11,730.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹893.03
Day's High₹11,744.85
Day's Low₹11,470
52 Week's High₹18,250
52 Week's Low₹11,355.1
Book Value₹1,580.8
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21,802.58
P/E54.24
EPS215.85
Divi. Yield0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.48
9.48
9.48
9.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,779.17
2,399.63
2,104.59
1,986.92
Net Worth
2,788.65
2,409.11
2,114.07
1,996.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,543.35
1,863.5
2,568.9
yoy growth (%)
36.48
24.25
Raw materials
-1,643.32
-1,134.23
-1,601.89
As % of sales
64.61
60.86
62.35
Employee costs
-328.68
-290.44
-229.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
195.74
152.26
381.78
Depreciation
-92.43
-90.39
-61.73
Tax paid
-53.66
-48.46
-108.95
Working capital
283.92
17.3
139.29
59.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.48
24.25
Op profit growth
22.73
20.76
EBIT growth
28.12
27.41
Net profit growth
36.86
27.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
3,815.65
3,444.25
2,543.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,815.65
3,444.25
2,543.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
94.82
66.98
37.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
P Kaniappan
Non Executive Director
Christian Brenneke
Non Executive Director
Philippe Colpron
Independent Director
Mahesh R Chhabria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M MUTHULAKSHMI
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Akash Passey
Independent Director
Amrita Verma chowdhury
Independent Director
Rashmi Hemant Urdhwareshe
Independent Director
Neeraj Sagar
Reports by ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd
Summary
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited (Formerly known as Wabco India Limited) is a part of the Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division of the ZF Group. The Company designs, manufactures and markets conventional braking products, advanced braking systems, and other related air assisted products and systems. It operates five manufacturing facilities across India, an advanced technology development center, a vehicle testing facility near Chennai and a nation-wide aftermarket distribution and services network. ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited was originally incorporated on November 18, 2004 as a Public Limited Company with the name Auto (India) Engineering Limited. Thereafter, name of the Company was changed to Wabco India Limited on August 2, 2011. Effective from 7 March 2022, name of the Company was again changed from Wabco India Limited to ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture of air brake actuation systems for commercial vehicles. Apart from this, it is engaged in rendering of software development and other services as well.The Companys Erstwhile ultimate holding company (Wabco Holding Inc.,) has signed a definitive agreement with ZF Friedrichshafen (the acquirer) for merger of Wabco Holding Inc., with a wholly owned subsidiary of the acquirer. Pursuant to completion of aforesaid acquisition of the Company & parent company by ZF Friedrichshafen AG, the Company is now a subsidia
Read More
The ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11499.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd is ₹21802.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd is 54.24 and 7.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd is ₹11355.1 and ₹18250 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.20%, 3 Years at 11.79%, 1 Year at -26.46%, 6 Month at -26.52%, 3 Month at -26.31% and 1 Month at -5.25%.
