ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd Key Ratios

QUICKLINKS FOR ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.92

EBIT margin

7.77

Net profit margin

5.58

RoCE

RoNW

RoA

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

74.9

Dividend per share

12

Cash EPS

26.17

Book value per share

1,114.56

Valuation ratios

P/E

101.62

P/CEPS

290.83

P/B

6.82

EV/EBIDTA

47.44

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

Tax payout

-27.41

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

Inventory days

Creditor days

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-103.92

Net debt / equity

-0.31

Net debt / op. profit

-2.65

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-64.61

Employee costs

-12.92

Other costs

-12.53

QUICKLINKS FOR ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd

