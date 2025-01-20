Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.92
EBIT margin
7.77
Net profit margin
5.58
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
74.9
Dividend per share
12
Cash EPS
26.17
Book value per share
1,114.56
Valuation ratios
P/E
101.62
P/CEPS
290.83
P/B
6.82
EV/EBIDTA
47.44
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
Tax payout
-27.41
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-103.92
Net debt / equity
-0.31
Net debt / op. profit
-2.65
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-64.61
Employee costs
-12.92
Other costs
-12.53
No Record Found
