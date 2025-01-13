ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.48
9.48
9.48
9.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,779.17
2,399.63
2,104.59
1,986.92
Net Worth
2,788.65
2,409.11
2,114.07
1,996.4
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
2.11
8.32
12.44
Total Liabilities
2,788.65
2,411.22
2,122.39
2,008.84
Fixed Assets
751.22
662.35
555.92
481.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
26.04
101.14
399.11
639.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
28.99
24.15
26.78
19.04
Networking Capital
690.58
454.89
471.48
405.88
Inventories
166.99
155.21
144.77
113.72
Inventory Days
20.77
22.27
Sundry Debtors
934.56
757.86
666.38
585.45
Debtor Days
95.63
114.67
Other Current Assets
169.73
152.52
182.93
206.61
Sundry Creditors
-387.6
-378.66
-352.7
-352.25
Creditor Days
50.61
68.99
Other Current Liabilities
-193.1
-232.04
-169.9
-147.65
Cash
1,291.81
1,168.7
669.1
461.98
Total Assets
2,788.64
2,411.23
2,122.39
2,008.85
