ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd Quarterly Results

11,499.65
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

910.91

945.76

958.64

898.51

991.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

910.91

945.76

958.64

898.51

991.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

39.26

25.3

19.89

29.46

24.14

Total Income

950.18

971.06

978.54

927.96

1,015.84

Total Expenditure

771

806.79

812.57

764.93

846.22

PBIDT

179.18

164.27

165.97

163.03

169.61

Interest

1.29

1.77

0.97

1.38

1.33

PBDT

177.89

162.5

165

161.65

168.28

Depreciation

31.44

28.97

28.82

26.23

27.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

35.35

35.69

36.38

35.81

38.27

Deferred Tax

1.98

-1.6

-0.4

-1.23

-2.73

Reported Profit After Tax

109.12

99.43

100.2

100.84

105.68

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

109.12

99.43

100.2

100.84

105.68

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

109.12

99.43

100.2

100.84

105.68

EPS (Unit Curr.)

57.53

52.42

52.83

53.16

55.72

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.48

9.48

9.48

9.48

9.48

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.67

17.36

17.31

18.14

17.1

PBDTM(%)

19.52

17.18

17.21

17.99

16.96

PATM(%)

11.97

10.51

10.45

11.22

10.65

