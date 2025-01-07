Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,543.35
1,863.5
2,568.9
yoy growth (%)
36.48
24.25
Raw materials
-1,643.32
-1,134.23
-1,601.89
As % of sales
64.61
60.86
62.35
Employee costs
-328.68
-290.44
-229.09
As % of sales
12.92
15.58
8.91
Other costs
-318.79
-233.05
-343.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.53
12.5
13.38
Operating profit
252.54
205.76
394.17
OPM
9.92
11.04
15.34
Depreciation
-92.43
-90.39
-61.73
Interest expense
-1.9
-1.99
-1.61
Other income
37.52
38.88
50.95
Profit before tax
195.74
152.26
381.78
Taxes
-53.66
-48.46
-108.95
Tax rate
-27.41
-31.82
-28.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
142.07
103.8
272.82
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
142.07
103.8
272.82
yoy growth (%)
36.86
27.8
NPM
5.58
5.57
10.62
