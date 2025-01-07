iifl-logo-icon 1
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11,499.65
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,543.35

1,863.5

2,568.9

yoy growth (%)

36.48

24.25

Raw materials

-1,643.32

-1,134.23

-1,601.89

As % of sales

64.61

60.86

62.35

Employee costs

-328.68

-290.44

-229.09

As % of sales

12.92

15.58

8.91

Other costs

-318.79

-233.05

-343.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.53

12.5

13.38

Operating profit

252.54

205.76

394.17

OPM

9.92

11.04

15.34

Depreciation

-92.43

-90.39

-61.73

Interest expense

-1.9

-1.99

-1.61

Other income

37.52

38.88

50.95

Profit before tax

195.74

152.26

381.78

Taxes

-53.66

-48.46

-108.95

Tax rate

-27.41

-31.82

-28.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

142.07

103.8

272.82

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

142.07

103.8

272.82

yoy growth (%)

36.86

27.8

NPM

5.58

5.57

10.62

