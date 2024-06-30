The 20th Annual General Meeting of Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the July 22nd, 2024, through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual means. Integrated Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 and Notice convening the 20th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.06.2024) Proceedings of Annual General Meeting Shareholder Meeting / Scrutinizer (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)