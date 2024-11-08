iifl-logo-icon 1
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd Board Meeting

ZF Commercial CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated for the quarter/half-year ended 30th September 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024) Appointment of Senior Management Personnel (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.11.2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to consider Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board meeting - Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202417 May 2024
Change in Management - Appointment of Directors
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Acquisition of 4.67% of shares under captive power purchase
Board Meeting30 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.01.2024)

