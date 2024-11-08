|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated for the quarter/half-year ended 30th September 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024) Appointment of Senior Management Personnel (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to consider Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board meeting - Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Change in Management - Appointment of Directors
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Acquisition of 4.67% of shares under captive power purchase
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.01.2024)
