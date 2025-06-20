iifl-logo
4,479.4

(123.7)negative-bottom arrow(2.83%)

20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM

Open

4,354.55

Prev. Close

4,355.7

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

4,350.35

Select price range

4,489.9

Performance

One Week (%)

0.97

One Month (%)

10.01

One Year (%)

19.97

YTD (%)

32.71

Nifty CapitalMkt LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd

759.45

763.5

732.5

10,31,916

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

1,685.8

1,688.9

1,632.7

31,25,164

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd

755.95

758.75

735.95

1,43,872

BSE Ltd

2,688.1

2,698.4

2,571

58,02,506

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

4,958.6

4,975.3

4,866.8

4,07,070

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd

1,255.7

1,265

1,235.3

4,00,198

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

8,085

8,107.5

7,705.5

10,07,130

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

6,882.5

7,098

6,828

1,59,706

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

825.55

838.35

815

19,83,453

Angel One Ltd

2,827.7

2,842.9

2,758

14,45,536

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

4,167.4

4,199

4,020

6,30,921

360 ONE WAM Ltd

1,137.25

1,149.85

1,104.4

6,59,293

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd

2,066.6

2,098

2,034.5

83,308

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

182.51

183

178.86

43,94,466

KFin Technologies Ltd

1,272.5

1,290

1,194.8

39,22,780

Top NEWS

Indian indices may have a quite opening on June 20, 2025

On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.

20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 20th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.

20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 19th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.

19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM

