₹4,479.4
(123.7)(2.83%)
20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM
Open
₹4,354.55
Prev. Close
₹4,355.7
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹4,350.35
₹4,489.9
Performance
One Week (%)
0.97
One Month (%)
10.01
One Year (%)
19.97
YTD (%)
32.71
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
759.45
763.5
732.5
10,31,916
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
1,685.8
1,688.9
1,632.7
31,25,164
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
755.95
758.75
735.95
1,43,872
BSE Ltd
2,688.1
2,698.4
2,571
58,02,506
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
4,958.6
4,975.3
4,866.8
4,07,070
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
1,255.7
1,265
1,235.3
4,00,198
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
8,085
8,107.5
7,705.5
10,07,130
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
6,882.5
7,098
6,828
1,59,706
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
825.55
838.35
815
19,83,453
Angel One Ltd
2,827.7
2,842.9
2,758
14,45,536
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
4,167.4
4,199
4,020
6,30,921
360 ONE WAM Ltd
1,137.25
1,149.85
1,104.4
6,59,293
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd
2,066.6
2,098
2,034.5
83,308
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
182.51
183
178.86
43,94,466
KFin Technologies Ltd
1,272.5
1,290
1,194.8
39,22,780
Invest wise with Expert advice
On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.
20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.
20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.
19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.