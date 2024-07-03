Summary

UTI Asset Management Company Limited (UTI AMC) was incorporated on November 14, 2002 under the Companies Act, 1956 issued by RoC. Subsequently, pursuant to a Special Resolution approved in the Annual General Meeting on September 18, 2007, the Company got converted to Public Limited and consequently its name was changed to UTI Asset Management Company Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation effective from November 14, 2007 was issued by RoC. The Company is registered with SEBI under the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996 with the object to carry on activities of raising funds for and render investment management services to schemes of UTI Mutual Fund. UTI AMC has been promoted by four sponsors, namely, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank and each of them hold 25% of the Paid Up Capital of UTI AMCUTI AMC is the Investment Manager to the schemes of UTI Mutual Fund. It also manages offshore funds and provides support to the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India.The Company is the Holding Company for UTI Venture Funds Management Company which manages Venture Funds and UTI International Ltd., which markets offshore funds to overseas investors. Another subsidiary is UTI Retirement Solutions Ltd., which acts as the fund manager to pension fund schemes.UTI AMC is a SEBI registered Portfolio Manager and offers discretionary, non-discretionary and advisory services to high net worth clients, corporate

