iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd Share Price

1,285.3
(-5.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:44:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,371.75
  • Day's High1,390.3
  • 52 Wk High1,403.65
  • Prev. Close1,362.2
  • Day's Low1,285.1
  • 52 Wk Low 802
  • Turnover (lac)2,025.35
  • P/E25.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value318.38
  • EPS53.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16,441.32
  • Div. Yield3.43
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1,371.75

Prev. Close

1,362.2

Turnover(Lac.)

2,025.35

Day's High

1,390.3

Day's Low

1,285.1

52 Week's High

1,403.65

52 Week's Low

802

Book Value

318.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16,441.32

P/E

25.33

EPS

53.83

Divi. Yield

3.43

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd Corporate Action

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 24

arrow

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

arrow

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 67.39%

Institutions: 67.39%

Non-Institutions: 32.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

127.31

126.98

126.98

126.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,557.71

3,221.29

3,033.47

2,780.22

Net Worth

3,685.02

3,348.27

3,160.45

2,907.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

34.93

48.34

-78.1

75.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,736.96

1,266.86

1,319.08

1,168.52

854.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,736.96

1,266.86

1,319.08

1,168.52

854.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.97

23.23

8.19

4.3

35.93

View Annually Results

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT UTI Asset Management Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

IMTAIYAZUR RAHMAN

Non Executive Director

Flemming Madsen

Independent Director

Narasimhan Seshadri

Independent Director

Deepak Kumar Chatterjee

Independent Director

Jayashree Vaidhyanthan

Independent Director

RAJEEV KAKAR

Chairman & Independent Directo

D K Mehrotra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

ARVIND BHAGWAN DAS PATKAR

Nominee

Kiran Kumar Tarania

Nominee

Srivatsa Desikamani

Additional Director

Santosh Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by UTI Asset Management Company Ltd

Summary

UTI Asset Management Company Limited (UTI AMC) was incorporated on November 14, 2002 under the Companies Act, 1956 issued by RoC. Subsequently, pursuant to a Special Resolution approved in the Annual General Meeting on September 18, 2007, the Company got converted to Public Limited and consequently its name was changed to UTI Asset Management Company Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation effective from November 14, 2007 was issued by RoC. The Company is registered with SEBI under the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996 with the object to carry on activities of raising funds for and render investment management services to schemes of UTI Mutual Fund. UTI AMC has been promoted by four sponsors, namely, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank and each of them hold 25% of the Paid Up Capital of UTI AMCUTI AMC is the Investment Manager to the schemes of UTI Mutual Fund. It also manages offshore funds and provides support to the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India.The Company is the Holding Company for UTI Venture Funds Management Company which manages Venture Funds and UTI International Ltd., which markets offshore funds to overseas investors. Another subsidiary is UTI Retirement Solutions Ltd., which acts as the fund manager to pension fund schemes.UTI AMC is a SEBI registered Portfolio Manager and offers discretionary, non-discretionary and advisory services to high net worth clients, corporate
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the UTI Asset Management Company Ltd share price today?

The UTI Asset Management Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1285.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd is ₹16441.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd is 25.33 and 5.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a UTI Asset Management Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd is ₹802 and ₹1403.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd?

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.39%, 3 Years at 8.26%, 1 Year at 56.83%, 6 Month at 31.25%, 3 Month at 10.41% and 1 Month at 4.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 67.39 %
Public - 32.61 %

QUICKLINKS FOR UTI Asset Management Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.