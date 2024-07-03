Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1,371.75
Prev. Close₹1,362.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,025.35
Day's High₹1,390.3
Day's Low₹1,285.1
52 Week's High₹1,403.65
52 Week's Low₹802
Book Value₹318.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16,441.32
P/E25.33
EPS53.83
Divi. Yield3.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
127.31
126.98
126.98
126.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,557.71
3,221.29
3,033.47
2,780.22
Net Worth
3,685.02
3,348.27
3,160.45
2,907.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
34.93
48.34
-78.1
75.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,736.96
1,266.86
1,319.08
1,168.52
854.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,736.96
1,266.86
1,319.08
1,168.52
854.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.97
23.23
8.19
4.3
35.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Managing Director & CEO
IMTAIYAZUR RAHMAN
Non Executive Director
Flemming Madsen
Independent Director
Narasimhan Seshadri
Independent Director
Deepak Kumar Chatterjee
Independent Director
Jayashree Vaidhyanthan
Independent Director
RAJEEV KAKAR
Chairman & Independent Directo
D K Mehrotra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
ARVIND BHAGWAN DAS PATKAR
Nominee
Kiran Kumar Tarania
Nominee
Srivatsa Desikamani
Additional Director
Santosh Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
Summary
UTI Asset Management Company Limited (UTI AMC) was incorporated on November 14, 2002 under the Companies Act, 1956 issued by RoC. Subsequently, pursuant to a Special Resolution approved in the Annual General Meeting on September 18, 2007, the Company got converted to Public Limited and consequently its name was changed to UTI Asset Management Company Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation effective from November 14, 2007 was issued by RoC. The Company is registered with SEBI under the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996 with the object to carry on activities of raising funds for and render investment management services to schemes of UTI Mutual Fund. UTI AMC has been promoted by four sponsors, namely, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank and each of them hold 25% of the Paid Up Capital of UTI AMCUTI AMC is the Investment Manager to the schemes of UTI Mutual Fund. It also manages offshore funds and provides support to the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India.The Company is the Holding Company for UTI Venture Funds Management Company which manages Venture Funds and UTI International Ltd., which markets offshore funds to overseas investors. Another subsidiary is UTI Retirement Solutions Ltd., which acts as the fund manager to pension fund schemes.UTI AMC is a SEBI registered Portfolio Manager and offers discretionary, non-discretionary and advisory services to high net worth clients, corporate
The UTI Asset Management Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1285.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd is ₹16441.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd is 25.33 and 5.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a UTI Asset Management Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd is ₹802 and ₹1403.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.39%, 3 Years at 8.26%, 1 Year at 56.83%, 6 Month at 31.25%, 3 Month at 10.41% and 1 Month at 4.05%.
