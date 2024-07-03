UTI Asset Management Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,320.88
966.16
1,033.31
879.28
717.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,320.88
966.16
1,033.31
879.28
717.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.74
15.24
4.36
3.93
26.27
Total Income
1,323.62
981.4
1,037.67
883.21
743.98
Total Expenditure
515.98
476.26
440.54
399.27
358.6
PBIDT
807.64
505.14
597.13
483.94
385.38
Interest
8.26
7.14
6.94
5.76
5.58
PBDT
799.38
498
590.19
478.18
379.8
Depreciation
30.5
29.82
27.35
26.77
23.53
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
113.4
107.63
104.13
66.1
72.53
Deferred Tax
34.89
6.58
-21.97
24.61
-18.76
Reported Profit After Tax
620.59
353.97
480.68
360.7
302.5
Minority Interest After NP
17.67
2.32
0.38
0.48
5.56
Net Profit after Minority Interest
602.92
351.65
480.3
360.22
296.94
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
602.92
351.65
480.3
360.22
296.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
47.47
27.96
37.87
28.41
23.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
127.24
126.97
126.89
126.79
126.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
61.14
52.28
57.78
55.03
53.69
PBDTM(%)
60.51
51.54
57.11
54.38
52.91
PATM(%)
46.98
36.63
46.51
41.02
42.14
