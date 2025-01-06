UTI Asset Management Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
34.93
48.34
-78.1
75.01
Other operating items
Operating
34.93
48.34
-78.1
75.01
Capital expenditure
28.42
19.73
131.86
-72.34
Free cash flow
63.36
68.07
53.76
2.66
Equity raised
5,813.88
5,248.06
4,748.91
4,326.98
Investing
203.1
297.04
151.94
137.48
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6,080.34
5,613.17
4,954.61
4,467.13
