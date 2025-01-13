UTI Asset Management Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
127.31
126.98
126.98
126.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,557.71
3,221.29
3,033.47
2,780.22
Net Worth
3,685.02
3,348.27
3,160.45
2,907.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
95.51
77.32
55.74
82.38
Total Liabilities
3,780.53
3,425.59
3,216.19
2,989.39
Fixed Assets
404.02
373.58
361.19
362.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,334.05
2,879.11
2,769.26
2,566.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
51.03
59.3
51.23
58.72
Networking Capital
-150.25
-115.29
-121.64
-139.51
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
29.89
52.88
39.08
19.23
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
71.44
84.02
123.94
153.17
Sundry Creditors
-18.03
-53.88
-33.85
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-233.55
-198.31
-250.81
-311.91
Cash
133.08
217.43
139.55
138.49
Total Assets
3,771.93
3,414.13
3,199.59
2,986.34
