UTI Asset Management Company Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
538.4
529.22
416.08
449.05
404.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
538.4
529.22
416.08
449.05
404.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.67
4.52
4.23
1.16
1.52
Total Income
540.07
533.74
420.31
450.21
405.58
Total Expenditure
190.12
178.07
187.58
176.2
172.54
PBIDT
349.95
355.67
232.73
274.01
233.04
Interest
3.05
3.16
3.01
2.88
2.84
PBDT
346.9
352.51
229.72
271.13
230.2
Depreciation
11.24
11.19
11.76
10.43
10.44
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
51.78
54.53
40.58
38.21
34.11
Deferred Tax
20.8
12.49
-4.06
19.12
2.84
Reported Profit After Tax
263.08
274.3
181.44
203.37
182.81
Minority Interest After NP
23.91
20.13
18.68
17.67
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
239.17
254.17
162.76
185.7
182.81
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
239.17
254.17
162.76
185.7
182.81
EPS (Unit Curr.)
18.77
19.97
12.79
14.62
14.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
127.48
127.28
127.26
127.24
127
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
64.99
67.2
55.93
61.01
57.67
PBDTM(%)
64.43
66.6
55.21
60.37
56.97
PATM(%)
48.86
51.83
43.6
45.28
45.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.