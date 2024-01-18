|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|25 Apr 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|-
|24
|240
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting of UTI Asset Management Company Limited on 25th April, 2024 2. recommended a final dividend of ?24/- per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and additionally a special dividend of ?23/- per equity share taking overall final dividend for financial year 2023-24 at ?47 per equity shares subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company.
|Dividend
|25 Apr 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|-
|23
|230
|Special
|Outcome of Board Meeting of UTI Asset Management Company Limited on 25th April, 2024 Recommended a final dividend of ?24/- per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and additionally a special dividend of ?23/- per equity share taking overall final dividend for financial year 2023-24 at ?47 per equity shares subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company.
