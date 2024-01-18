Outcome of Board Meeting of UTI Asset Management Company Limited on 25th April, 2024 2. recommended a final dividend of ?24/- per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and additionally a special dividend of ?23/- per equity share taking overall final dividend for financial year 2023-24 at ?47 per equity shares subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company.