Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 25 Sep 2024

UTI Asset Management Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ending 30th September 2024 and discuss other business matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 25th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 24 Jun 2024

UTI Asset Management Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending 30th June 2024 and Discuss other business matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 25th July, 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 27 Mar 2024

UTI Asset Management Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ending 31st March 2024 recommendation of dividend and Discuss other general and business matters Outcome of Board Meeting of UTI Asset Management Company Limited on 25th April, 2024 1. approved standalone and consolidated audited financial results and statements for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024; 2. recommended a final dividend of ?24/- per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and additionally a special dividend of ?23/- per equity share taking overall final dividend for financial year 2023-24 at ?47 per equity shares subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company. A copy of the financial results for quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 along with auditors report issued by the statutory auditor with the unmodified opinion and declaration pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the SEBI Listing Regulations are attached herewith. Outcome of Board Meeting of UTI Asset Management Company Limited held on 25th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 30 Jan 2024

Re-appointment of Mr. Imtaiyazur Rahman as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 26 Dec 2023