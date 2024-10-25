iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd Board Meeting

1,245
(-1.21%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:07:05 AM

UTI AMC CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202425 Sep 2024
UTI Asset Management Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ending 30th September 2024 and discuss other business matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 25th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202424 Jun 2024
UTI Asset Management Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending 30th June 2024 and Discuss other business matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 25th July, 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202427 Mar 2024
UTI Asset Management Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ending 31st March 2024 recommendation of dividend and Discuss other general and business matters Outcome of Board Meeting of UTI Asset Management Company Limited on 25th April, 2024 1. approved standalone and consolidated audited financial results and statements for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024; 2. recommended a final dividend of ?24/- per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and additionally a special dividend of ?23/- per equity share taking overall final dividend for financial year 2023-24 at ?47 per equity shares subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company. A copy of the financial results for quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 along with auditors report issued by the statutory auditor with the unmodified opinion and declaration pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the SEBI Listing Regulations are attached herewith. Outcome of Board Meeting of UTI Asset Management Company Limited held on 25th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202430 Jan 2024
Re-appointment of Mr. Imtaiyazur Rahman as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company
Board Meeting29 Jan 202426 Dec 2023
UTI Asset Management Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending 31st December 2023 and discuss other general and business matters. Submission of financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.01.2024)

UTI AMC: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR UTI Asset Management Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.