Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd Share Price

6,893.9
(-1.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:54:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7,062
  • Day's High7,090.35
  • 52 Wk High7,648
  • Prev. Close7,012
  • Day's Low6,879.35
  • 52 Wk Low 3,170.7
  • Turnover (lac)1,751.39
  • P/E59.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value578.34
  • EPS118.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24,732.6
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

7,062

Prev. Close

7,012

Turnover(Lac.)

1,751.39

Day's High

7,090.35

Day's Low

6,879.35

52 Week's High

7,648

52 Week's Low

3,170.7

Book Value

578.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24,732.6

P/E

59.03

EPS

118.7

Divi. Yield

0

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 63

Record Date: 07 Nov, 2024

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Nuvama Wealth slips over 5% owing to ₹2,100 Crore block deal

Nuvama Wealth slips over 5% owing to ₹2,100 Crore block deal

12 Dec 2024|01:46 PM

Nuvama Wealth debuted on the public exchanges in September of last year, following its spinoff from Edelweiss Financial Services.

Nuvama Wealth's 6.2% equity change hands; stock zooms ~4%

Nuvama Wealth’s 6.2% equity change hands; stock zooms ~4%

27 Sep 2024|02:34 PM

According to stock exchange records, Ecap Equities owned 8.44% of Nuvama and Edel Finance owned 5.18% of it at the end of the June quarter.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:15 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.29%

Foreign: 54.29%

Indian: 0.88%

Non-Promoter- 15.41%

Institutions: 15.41%

Non-Institutions: 29.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.78

35.16

2,261.16

2,261.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,695.92

1,591.38

-669.34

-782.3

Net Worth

1,731.7

1,626.54

1,591.82

1,478.86

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

3,150.99

2,214.72

1,773.18

1,272.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,150.99

2,214.72

1,773.18

1,272.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.88

16.62

643.02

173.57

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

BIRENDRA KUMAR

Executive Director

SHIV SEHGAL

Independent Director

Anisha Motwani

Independent Director

Kamlesh Vikamsey

Independent Director

Navtej S Nandra

Nominee

Nikhil Srivastava

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sneha Patwardhan

Managing Director & CEO

Ashish Kehair

Nominee

Anthony Murray Miller

Nominee

Aswin Vikram

Independent Director

Sameer Kaji

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

Summary

Nuvama Wealth Management Limited was originally incorporated on August 20, 1993 as a private limited company with the name Kayjay Financial Research Services Pvt Ltd. On February 13, 1998, the name of the company was changed to KJS Securities Pvt Ltd. Further, on May 4, 1998, the name changed to Rooshnil Securities Pvt Ltd. Again to Edelweiss Securities Pvt Ltd on May 12, 2004. Then finally, on April 20, 2007, the company was made public limited and the name was changed to Edelweiss Securities Ltd and from Edelweiss Securities Ltd, the name changed to Nuvama Wealth Management Limited on October 10, 2022.The Company is the equities arm of the Edelweiss Group. The company is registered as a trading and clearing member with National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and is also a member of MCX Stock Exchange Ltd. They provide equity broking and research services, as well as marketing of equity related products, including IPOs/ FCCBs, to domestic and foreign institutional investors. The company During the year 2008-09, the company launched research portal which is providing research report online to its clients. They obtained Trading and clearing Membership of The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and The MCX Stock Exchange Ltd.During the year 2009-10, Arum Investments Pvt Ltd (Arum) became the subsidiary of the company.The Company in addition, provide margin trading facility to the brokerage clients for leveraging their e
Company FAQs

What is the Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd share price today?

The Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6893.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd is ₹24732.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd is 59.03 and 13.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd is ₹3170.7 and ₹7648 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd?

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 95.27%, 6 Month at 40.49%, 3 Month at 13.67% and 1 Month at 4.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.18 %
Institutions - 15.42 %
Public - 29.40 %

