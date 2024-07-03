Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹7,062
Prev. Close₹7,012
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,751.39
Day's High₹7,090.35
Day's Low₹6,879.35
52 Week's High₹7,648
52 Week's Low₹3,170.7
Book Value₹578.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24,732.6
P/E59.03
EPS118.7
Divi. Yield0
Nuvama Wealth debuted on the public exchanges in September of last year, following its spinoff from Edelweiss Financial Services.Read More
According to stock exchange records, Ecap Equities owned 8.44% of Nuvama and Edel Finance owned 5.18% of it at the end of the June quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.78
35.16
2,261.16
2,261.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,695.92
1,591.38
-669.34
-782.3
Net Worth
1,731.7
1,626.54
1,591.82
1,478.86
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
3,150.99
2,214.72
1,773.18
1,272.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,150.99
2,214.72
1,773.18
1,272.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.88
16.62
643.02
173.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
BIRENDRA KUMAR
Executive Director
SHIV SEHGAL
Independent Director
Anisha Motwani
Independent Director
Kamlesh Vikamsey
Independent Director
Navtej S Nandra
Nominee
Nikhil Srivastava
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sneha Patwardhan
Managing Director & CEO
Ashish Kehair
Nominee
Anthony Murray Miller
Nominee
Aswin Vikram
Independent Director
Sameer Kaji
Summary
Nuvama Wealth Management Limited was originally incorporated on August 20, 1993 as a private limited company with the name Kayjay Financial Research Services Pvt Ltd. On February 13, 1998, the name of the company was changed to KJS Securities Pvt Ltd. Further, on May 4, 1998, the name changed to Rooshnil Securities Pvt Ltd. Again to Edelweiss Securities Pvt Ltd on May 12, 2004. Then finally, on April 20, 2007, the company was made public limited and the name was changed to Edelweiss Securities Ltd and from Edelweiss Securities Ltd, the name changed to Nuvama Wealth Management Limited on October 10, 2022.The Company is the equities arm of the Edelweiss Group. The company is registered as a trading and clearing member with National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and is also a member of MCX Stock Exchange Ltd. They provide equity broking and research services, as well as marketing of equity related products, including IPOs/ FCCBs, to domestic and foreign institutional investors. The company During the year 2008-09, the company launched research portal which is providing research report online to its clients. They obtained Trading and clearing Membership of The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and The MCX Stock Exchange Ltd.During the year 2009-10, Arum Investments Pvt Ltd (Arum) became the subsidiary of the company.The Company in addition, provide margin trading facility to the brokerage clients for leveraging their e
Read More
The Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6893.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd is ₹24732.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd is 59.03 and 13.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd is ₹3170.7 and ₹7648 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 95.27%, 6 Month at 40.49%, 3 Month at 13.67% and 1 Month at 4.39%.
