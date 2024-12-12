iifl-logo-icon 1
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd AGM

6,151.6
(0.72%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Nuvama Wealth CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM5 Aug 202411 Jul 2024
PFA intimation wrt newspaper advertisement Pl find attached outcome of Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) pl find attached intimation wrt AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Nuvama Wealth: Related News

Nuvama Wealth slips over 5% owing to ₹2,100 Crore block deal

Nuvama Wealth slips over 5% owing to ₹2,100 Crore block deal

12 Dec 2024|01:46 PM

Nuvama Wealth debuted on the public exchanges in September of last year, following its spinoff from Edelweiss Financial Services.

Nuvama Wealth’s 6.2% equity change hands; stock zooms ~4%

Nuvama Wealth’s 6.2% equity change hands; stock zooms ~4%

27 Sep 2024|02:34 PM

According to stock exchange records, Ecap Equities owned 8.44% of Nuvama and Edel Finance owned 5.18% of it at the end of the June quarter.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

