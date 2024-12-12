iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Nuvama Wealth slips over 5% owing to ₹2,100 Crore block deal

12 Dec 2024 , 01:46 PM

Nuvama Wealth shares slid up to 5% in Thursday morning trading following a major block sale in which 30 lakh shares of the company changed hands at a price of ₹7,025.

According to reports, the sale contained 8.4% stock in Nuvama Wealth and was valued at roughly ₹2,100 Crore, with Edelweiss Group trying to sell its holding.

The buyer and seller’s identities are not yet publicly known, and they are unlikely to be released until the evening, when stock exchanges announce block and bulk transaction data.

Nuvama Wealth debuted on the public exchanges in September of last year, following its spinoff from Edelweiss Financial Services.

In the September quarter, Nuvama Wealth’s Q2 revenue was ₹740 Crore, up 50% year on year, while its operating profit after tax (PAT) was ₹258 Crore, up 77% year on year.

Nuvama, one of India’s largest integrated wealth management organizations, manages ₹4,41,276 Crore in client assets and serves a broad client base, including roughly 12 lakh affluent people and HNIs, as well as 4,050+ of India’s most fortunate families.

At around 1.40 PM, Nuvama Wealth was trading 5.14% lower at ₹6,922.05 per piece, against the previous close of ₹7,297.35 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹7,125.25, and ₹6,825, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Nuvama Wealth
  • Nuvama Wealth Block Deal
  • Nuvama Wealth Block Deal News
  • Nuvama Wealth News
  • Nuvama Wealth Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.