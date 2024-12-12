Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
54.29%
54.78%
54.92%
55.05%
55.28%
Indian
0.88%
0.89%
0.89%
0.89%
0.89%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
15.41%
8.16%
8.17%
8.08%
10.19%
Non-Institutions
29.4%
36.15%
36%
35.96%
32.18%
Total Non-Promoter
44.82%
44.32%
44.18%
44.05%
42.38%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
1.42%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Nuvama Wealth debuted on the public exchanges in September of last year, following its spinoff from Edelweiss Financial Services.Read More
According to stock exchange records, Ecap Equities owned 8.44% of Nuvama and Edel Finance owned 5.18% of it at the end of the June quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
