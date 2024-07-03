iifl-logo-icon 1
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd Annually Results

Financials

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

3,150.99

2,214.72

1,773.18

1,272.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,150.99

2,214.72

1,773.18

1,272.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.88

16.62

643.02

173.57

Total Income

3,159.87

2,231.34

2,416.2

1,446.34

Total Expenditure

1,591.7

1,340.26

1,131.6

1,566.68

PBIDT

1,568.17

891.08

1,284.6

-120.34

Interest

619.75

396.41

277.91

246.33

PBDT

948.42

494.67

1,006.69

-366.67

Depreciation

136.42

88.58

71.32

50.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

218.69

100.68

26.39

52.49

Deferred Tax

-31.53

0.34

51.59

5.72

Reported Profit After Tax

624.84

305.07

857.39

-474.98

Minority Interest After NP

-0.48

-0.02

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

625.32

305.09

857.39

-474.98

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

579.22

-502.06

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

625.32

305.09

278.17

27.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

177.97

92.07

499.32

-276.6

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

35.31

35.06

17.17

17.17

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

49.76

40.23

72.44

-9.45

PBDTM(%)

30.09

22.33

56.77

-28.8

PATM(%)

19.82

13.77

48.35

-37.31

Nuvama Wealth: Related NEWS

Nuvama Wealth slips over 5% owing to ₹2,100 Crore block deal

Nuvama Wealth slips over 5% owing to ₹2,100 Crore block deal

12 Dec 2024|01:46 PM

Nuvama Wealth debuted on the public exchanges in September of last year, following its spinoff from Edelweiss Financial Services.

Nuvama Wealth’s 6.2% equity change hands; stock zooms ~4%

Nuvama Wealth’s 6.2% equity change hands; stock zooms ~4%

27 Sep 2024|02:34 PM

According to stock exchange records, Ecap Equities owned 8.44% of Nuvama and Edel Finance owned 5.18% of it at the end of the June quarter.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

