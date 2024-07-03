Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
3,150.99
2,214.72
1,773.18
1,272.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,150.99
2,214.72
1,773.18
1,272.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.88
16.62
643.02
173.57
Total Income
3,159.87
2,231.34
2,416.2
1,446.34
Total Expenditure
1,591.7
1,340.26
1,131.6
1,566.68
PBIDT
1,568.17
891.08
1,284.6
-120.34
Interest
619.75
396.41
277.91
246.33
PBDT
948.42
494.67
1,006.69
-366.67
Depreciation
136.42
88.58
71.32
50.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
218.69
100.68
26.39
52.49
Deferred Tax
-31.53
0.34
51.59
5.72
Reported Profit After Tax
624.84
305.07
857.39
-474.98
Minority Interest After NP
-0.48
-0.02
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
625.32
305.09
857.39
-474.98
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
579.22
-502.06
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
625.32
305.09
278.17
27.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
177.97
92.07
499.32
-276.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
35.31
35.06
17.17
17.17
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
49.76
40.23
72.44
-9.45
PBDTM(%)
30.09
22.33
56.77
-28.8
PATM(%)
19.82
13.77
48.35
-37.31
