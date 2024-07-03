Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,051.35
949.43
927.38
840.64
735.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,051.35
949.43
927.38
840.64
735.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.49
6.67
1.63
1.82
2.6
Total Income
1,056.84
956.1
929.01
842.46
737.86
Total Expenditure
488.17
456.6
463.83
396.09
375.17
PBIDT
568.67
499.5
465.18
446.37
362.69
Interest
199.84
182.51
182.76
171.05
146.9
PBDT
368.83
316.99
282.42
275.32
215.79
Depreciation
21.49
20.17
45.13
44.64
24.37
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
86.18
68.65
66.54
66.94
43.22
Deferred Tax
3.85
7.4
-9.99
-12.42
3.24
Reported Profit After Tax
257.31
220.77
180.74
176.16
144.96
Minority Interest After NP
-0.33
-0.25
-0.01
-0.17
-0.21
Net Profit after Minority Interest
257.64
221.02
180.75
176.33
145.17
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
257.64
221.02
180.75
176.33
145.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
72.54
62.51
51.27
50.16
41.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
630
0
0
0
0
Equity
35.72
35.31
35.31
35.07
35.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
54.08
52.61
50.16
53.09
49.32
PBDTM(%)
35.08
33.38
30.45
32.75
29.34
PATM(%)
24.47
23.25
19.48
20.95
19.71
Nuvama Wealth debuted on the public exchanges in September of last year, following its spinoff from Edelweiss Financial Services.Read More
According to stock exchange records, Ecap Equities owned 8.44% of Nuvama and Edel Finance owned 5.18% of it at the end of the June quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
