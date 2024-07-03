iifl-logo-icon 1
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd Nine Monthly Results

6,705
(-2.72%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

2,223.61

1,601.93

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

2,223.61

1,601.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

8.07

11.51

Total Income

2,231.68

1,613.44

Total Expenditure

1,128.69

964.36

PBIDT

1,102.99

649.08

Interest

436.99

297.82

PBDT

666

351.26

Depreciation

91.29

57.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

152.15

56.03

Deferred Tax

-21.54

18.36

Reported Profit After Tax

444.1

219.67

Minority Interest After NP

-0.47

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

444.57

219.67

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

444.57

219.67

EPS (Unit Curr.)

126.67

67.57

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

35.07

35.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

49.6

40.51

PBDTM(%)

29.95

21.92

PATM(%)

19.97

13.71

Nuvama Wealth: Related NEWS

Nuvama Wealth slips over 5% owing to ₹2,100 Crore block deal

Nuvama Wealth slips over 5% owing to ₹2,100 Crore block deal

12 Dec 2024|01:46 PM

Nuvama Wealth debuted on the public exchanges in September of last year, following its spinoff from Edelweiss Financial Services.

Read More
Nuvama Wealth's 6.2% equity change hands; stock zooms ~4%

Nuvama Wealth’s 6.2% equity change hands; stock zooms ~4%

27 Sep 2024|02:34 PM

According to stock exchange records, Ecap Equities owned 8.44% of Nuvama and Edel Finance owned 5.18% of it at the end of the June quarter.

Read More
Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

