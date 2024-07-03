Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
2,223.61
1,601.93
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
2,223.61
1,601.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
8.07
11.51
Total Income
2,231.68
1,613.44
Total Expenditure
1,128.69
964.36
PBIDT
1,102.99
649.08
Interest
436.99
297.82
PBDT
666
351.26
Depreciation
91.29
57.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
152.15
56.03
Deferred Tax
-21.54
18.36
Reported Profit After Tax
444.1
219.67
Minority Interest After NP
-0.47
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
444.57
219.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
444.57
219.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
126.67
67.57
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
35.07
35.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
49.6
40.51
PBDTM(%)
29.95
21.92
PATM(%)
19.97
13.71
Nuvama Wealth debuted on the public exchanges in September of last year, following its spinoff from Edelweiss Financial Services.Read More
According to stock exchange records, Ecap Equities owned 8.44% of Nuvama and Edel Finance owned 5.18% of it at the end of the June quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
