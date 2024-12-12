|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|25 Oct 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|63
|630
|Interim
|We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on October 25, 2024 approved as attached. Declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 63/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed Thursday, November 7, 2024, as the record date. The said Interim Dividend will be paid/dispatched on or before November 23, 2024, subject to applicable taxes.
|Dividend
|26 Jul 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|81.5
|815
|Interim
|Please find attached intimation wrt Dividend declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 81.50/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed Wednesday, August 7, 2024, as the record date. The said Interim Dividend will be paid/dispatched on or before August 24, 2024, subject to applicable taxes
Nuvama Wealth debuted on the public exchanges in September of last year, following its spinoff from Edelweiss Financial Services.Read More
According to stock exchange records, Ecap Equities owned 8.44% of Nuvama and Edel Finance owned 5.18% of it at the end of the June quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.