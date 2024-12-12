iifl-logo-icon 1
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd Dividend

6,108
(-1.44%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Nuvama Wealth CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend25 Oct 20247 Nov 20247 Nov 202463630Interim
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on October 25, 2024 approved as attached. Declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 63/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed Thursday, November 7, 2024, as the record date. The said Interim Dividend will be paid/dispatched on or before November 23, 2024, subject to applicable taxes.
Dividend26 Jul 20247 Aug 20247 Aug 202481.5815Interim
Please find attached intimation wrt Dividend declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 81.50/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed Wednesday, August 7, 2024, as the record date. The said Interim Dividend will be paid/dispatched on or before August 24, 2024, subject to applicable taxes

Nuvama Wealth: Related News

Nuvama Wealth slips over 5% owing to ₹2,100 Crore block deal

Nuvama Wealth slips over 5% owing to ₹2,100 Crore block deal

12 Dec 2024|01:46 PM

Nuvama Wealth debuted on the public exchanges in September of last year, following its spinoff from Edelweiss Financial Services.

Read More
Nuvama Wealth's 6.2% equity change hands; stock zooms ~4%

Nuvama Wealth’s 6.2% equity change hands; stock zooms ~4%

27 Sep 2024|02:34 PM

According to stock exchange records, Ecap Equities owned 8.44% of Nuvama and Edel Finance owned 5.18% of it at the end of the June quarter.

Read More
Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Read More
