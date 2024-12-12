We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on October 25, 2024 approved as attached. Declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 63/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed Thursday, November 7, 2024, as the record date. The said Interim Dividend will be paid/dispatched on or before November 23, 2024, subject to applicable taxes.