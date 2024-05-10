To the Members of

Nuvama Wealth Management Limited

(formerly Edelweiss Securities Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Nuvama Wealth Management Limited (formerly Edelweiss Securities Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment of investments in subsidiary companies (as described in Note 1.6,1.24 and 2.4 of the standalone financial statements) The Company has investments in various subsidiaries aggregating to Rs. 12,933.95 million which are not listed or quoted. Our audit procedures included the following: These investments are valued at cost and are required to be assessed for impairment as per the requirements of Ind AS 36, when indicators of impairment are observed. • We considered managements assessment of impairment from the management experts wherever considered necessary and assessed whether any impairment indicators existed for investment in individual subsidiaries. In carrying out such impairment assessment, a significant judgement of the management is involved in estimating the investee companys value in use. Estimation of the value in use requires the management to apply assumptions with respect to the growth rates for future cash flow projections of the investee company and discount rates for determining present value of such cash flows. • We traced the net-worth of the individual subsidiaries to their audited financial statements to assess whether any impairment indicators were present. • We assessed information used to determine the key assumptions, including growth rates and discount rates. In view of the high degree of managements judgement involved in estimation of the value in use of investments in unlisted subsidiaries and the inherent uncertainty relating to the assumptions supporting such estimates, we considered this area as a key audit matter. • We assessed the disclosures relating to investments in subsidiaries included in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS.

IT Systems and Controls Our audit procedures, with involvement of IT specialist, included the following: The financial accounting and reporting systems of the Company are highly dependent on IT systems and IT controls as they process significant volume of transactions. • Tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys IT access controls over the information systems that are important to financial reporting and various interfaces, configuration and other identified application controls. Automated application controls and IT environment controls, which include IT governance, general IT controls over program development and changes, access to programs and data and IT operations, are required for reliable financial reporting. • Tested IT general controls (logical access, changes management and aspects of IT operational controls). Therefore, due to the pervasive nature and complexity of the IT environment, the assessment of the general IT controls and certain automated controls specific to the accounting and preparation of the financial information is considered to be a key audit matter. This included testing requests for access to systems were reviewed and authorized. • Tested the Companys periodic review of access rights. Also tested requests of changes to systems for approval and authorization. • In addition to the above, tested the design and operating effectiveness of certain automated controls specific to the accounting and preparation of the financial information. • Tested the design and operating effectiveness of compensating controls in case deficiencies were identified.

Other Information The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. • Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements 1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order. 2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report; (g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 2.37 to the standalone financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any longterm contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 2.59 (iv) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 2.59 (v) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company; vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software (refer Note 2.51(b) to the financial statements). Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. For S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005 per Shrawan Jalan Partner Membership Number: 102102 UDIN: 24102102BKBZYZ4217 Place of Signature: Mumbai Date: May 10, 2024 Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date The information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment and are verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. All Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management in the previous year in accordance with a planned programme of verifying them once in three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. (c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company. (d) As disclosed in note 2.8 to the financial statements, the Company has revalued its building during the year ended March 31, 2024. The revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer and the amount of change is more than 10% of the aggregate of the net carrying value of Building as a class of Property Plant and Equipment. (e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. (ii)(a) The Companys business does not require maintenance of inventories and, accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) As disclosed in note 2.14 to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks and financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the audited/ unaudited books of accounts of the Company. (iii)(a) During the year the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to companies and other parties as follows:

(Rs. in million) Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year 12,950.00 - - - - Subsidiaries 11,950.00 - - - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates 1,000.00 - - - - Others - - - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 27,446.50 13,659.44* - - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - - -

*Fair market value - Rs. 13,659.44 million, Carrying value- Rs. 5,037.00 million (b) During the year, the investments made, guarantees provided, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and guarantees to companies and other parties are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. (c) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (iv) The Company has not advanced loans to directors / to a Company in which the director is interested to which provisions of section 185 of the Companies Act 2013 apply and hence not commented upon. The Company has made investments/ given loans /guarantees/ provided security which is in compliance to the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act 2013. (v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (vi) The Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the products/services of the Company. (vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. As informed, the provisions of sales tax, wealth tax, value added tax, excise duty and customs duty are currently not applicable to the Company. (vii) (b) The dues of income-tax, sales-tax, goods and service tax, custom duty, excise duty, value added tax, stamp duty and cess on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. In Mn) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending The Bombay Stamp Act, 1958 Stamp Duty 23.27 FY 2004-05 to FY 2006-07 Maharashtra State Government Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 361.30* FY 2013 to FY 2014-15 Appellate Tribunal Income tax Act ,1961 Income Tax 209.84 AY 2005-06 to AY 2008-09, AY 2010-11 to AY 2012-13 Honorable High Court Income tax Act ,1961 Income Tax 3.23 AY 2009-10 CIT (Appeals) Income tax Act ,1961 Income Tax 6.45# AY 2017-18 CIT (Appeals)