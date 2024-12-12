iifl-logo-icon 1
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd Board Meeting

6,197.4
(0.57%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Nuvama Wealth CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday October 25 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve: i. unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; and ii. declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 to the equity shareholders of the Company. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on October 25, 2024 approved as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting11 Sep 202411 Sep 2024
PFA intimation wrt adoption of share based employee benefit scheme.
Board Meeting26 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday July 26 2024 Please find attached intimation wrt Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20243 May 2024
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 10 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, inter-alia, considered the attached items PFA outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve Un-audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Please Find Attached Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec 31, 2023 Please Find attached Financial Results for Dec 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Nuvama Wealth: Related News

Nuvama Wealth slips over 5% owing to ₹2,100 Crore block deal

Nuvama Wealth slips over 5% owing to ₹2,100 Crore block deal

12 Dec 2024|01:46 PM

Nuvama Wealth debuted on the public exchanges in September of last year, following its spinoff from Edelweiss Financial Services.

Nuvama Wealth's 6.2% equity change hands; stock zooms ~4%

Nuvama Wealth’s 6.2% equity change hands; stock zooms ~4%

27 Sep 2024|02:34 PM

According to stock exchange records, Ecap Equities owned 8.44% of Nuvama and Edel Finance owned 5.18% of it at the end of the June quarter.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

