|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Nuvama Wealth Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday October 25 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve: i. unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; and ii. declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 to the equity shareholders of the Company. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on October 25, 2024 approved as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Sep 2024
|11 Sep 2024
|PFA intimation wrt adoption of share based employee benefit scheme.
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|Nuvama Wealth Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday July 26 2024 Please find attached intimation wrt Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|Nuvama Wealth Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 10 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, inter-alia, considered the attached items PFA outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Nuvama Wealth Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve Un-audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Please Find Attached Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec 31, 2023 Please Find attached Financial Results for Dec 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
