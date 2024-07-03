iifl-logo-icon 1
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd Share Price

5,915
(-3.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:59 PM

  • Open6,171
  • Day's High6,199.85
  • 52 Wk High7,048.6
  • Prev. Close6,160.85
  • Day's Low5,910.35
  • 52 Wk Low 2,917.85
  • Turnover (lac)10,444.64
  • P/E139.08
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value341.4
  • EPS44.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30,165.54
  • Div. Yield0.12
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Financial Services

Open

6,171

Prev. Close

6,160.85

Turnover(Lac.)

10,444.64

Day's High

6,199.85

Day's Low

5,910.35

52 Week's High

7,048.6

52 Week's Low

2,917.85

Book Value

341.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30,165.54

P/E

139.08

EPS

44.26

Divi. Yield

0.12

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd Corporate Action

23 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7.64

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jul, 2024

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

MCX logs 25% Q-o-Q growth in Q1; revenue up by 30%

MCX logs 25% Q-o-Q growth in Q1; revenue up by 30%

29 Jul 2024|03:16 PM

In Q1 FY25, the average daily turnover of commodity futures increased by 48% to ₹ 25,985 Crore, up from ₹17,558 Crore in Q4 FY24.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 79.53%

Institutions: 79.53%

Non-Institutions: 20.28%

Custodian: 0.18%

Share Price

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

51

51

51

51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,499.19

1,544.7

1,504.3

1,529.36

Net Worth

1,550.19

1,595.7

1,555.3

1,580.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

344.85

370.44

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-6.9

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-62.43

-65.88

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

229.38

238.59

0

0

Depreciation

-21.64

-17.84

0

0

Tax paid

-41.56

-30.07

0

0

Working capital

16.62

174.62

-67.64

-397.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.9

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-3.18

0

0

-100

EBIT growth

-3.84

0

0

-100

Net profit growth

-9.92

0

0

-100

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

683.55

513.51

366.81

390.56

397.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

683.55

513.51

366.81

390.56

397.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

75.39

67.66

66.5

103.87

105.31

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

BSE Ltd

BSE

5,339.75

114.8672,287.59281.720.28747.09228.42

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

CDSL

1,805.35

82.137,731.82171.151.22247.8157.68

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

MCX

6,160.85

139.0831,393.83110.530.12256.56347.29

KFin Technologies Ltd

KFINTECH

1,472.2

86.7325,289.5285.180.39269.2370.48

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

CAMS

5,096.05

62.9625,159.26115.220.91341.9200.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman/Public Interest Direc

Harsh Kumar Bhanwala

Public Interest Director

Ashutosh Vaidya

Public Interest Director

C S Verma

Public Interest Director

Sonu Bhasin

Non Executive Director

Arvind Kathpalia

Non Executive Director

Mohan Narayan Shenoi

Public Interest Director

Navrang Saini

Managing Director & CEO

Praveena Rai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manisha Thakur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

Summary

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited is a deemed Stock Exchange recognized under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956; based on value of commodity futures contracts traded. The Company is a demutualized exchange and received permanent recognition from the Government of India on September 26, 2003, to facilitate nationwide online trading, clearing and settlement operations of commodities derivatives. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the Companies on April 19, 2002 as Multi Commodity Exchange of India Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently, the name changed to Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited on May 16, 2002.The Company is an affiliate member of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), which is an international body that brings together the worlds securities regulators and is recognized as the global standard setter for the securities sector. The Exchange is ranked amongst top seven global commodity futures exchanges, based on traded volume in commodity futures.MCX commenced online futures trading in November 2003. The company received non-promoter equity participation for the first time in the year 2004 when Bank of India, Union Bank and Corporation Bank invested in the Equity Shares of the company. Since then, it has received equity participation from various banks and financial institutions,
Company FAQs

What is the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd share price today?

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5915 today.

What is the Market Cap of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is ₹30165.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is 139.08 and 17.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is ₹2917.85 and ₹7048.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd?

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.85%, 3 Years at 56.16%, 1 Year at 93.89%, 6 Month at 56.60%, 3 Month at 6.50% and 1 Month at -0.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 79.53 %
Public - 20.28 %

