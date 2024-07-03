Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinancial Services
Open₹6,171
Prev. Close₹6,160.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹10,444.64
Day's High₹6,199.85
Day's Low₹5,910.35
52 Week's High₹7,048.6
52 Week's Low₹2,917.85
Book Value₹341.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30,165.54
P/E139.08
EPS44.26
Divi. Yield0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
51
51
51
51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,499.19
1,544.7
1,504.3
1,529.36
Net Worth
1,550.19
1,595.7
1,555.3
1,580.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
344.85
370.44
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-6.9
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-62.43
-65.88
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
229.38
238.59
0
0
Depreciation
-21.64
-17.84
0
0
Tax paid
-41.56
-30.07
0
0
Working capital
16.62
174.62
-67.64
-397.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.9
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-3.18
0
0
-100
EBIT growth
-3.84
0
0
-100
Net profit growth
-9.92
0
0
-100
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
683.55
513.51
366.81
390.56
397.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
683.55
513.51
366.81
390.56
397.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
75.39
67.66
66.5
103.87
105.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
BSE Ltd
BSE
5,339.75
|114.86
|72,287.59
|281.72
|0.28
|747.09
|228.42
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
CDSL
1,805.35
|82.1
|37,731.82
|171.15
|1.22
|247.81
|57.68
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
MCX
6,160.85
|139.08
|31,393.83
|110.53
|0.12
|256.56
|347.29
KFin Technologies Ltd
KFINTECH
1,472.2
|86.73
|25,289.52
|85.18
|0.39
|269.23
|70.48
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
CAMS
5,096.05
|62.96
|25,159.26
|115.22
|0.91
|341.9
|200.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman/Public Interest Direc
Harsh Kumar Bhanwala
Public Interest Director
Ashutosh Vaidya
Public Interest Director
C S Verma
Public Interest Director
Sonu Bhasin
Non Executive Director
Arvind Kathpalia
Non Executive Director
Mohan Narayan Shenoi
Public Interest Director
Navrang Saini
Managing Director & CEO
Praveena Rai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manisha Thakur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
Summary
The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited is a deemed Stock Exchange recognized under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956; based on value of commodity futures contracts traded. The Company is a demutualized exchange and received permanent recognition from the Government of India on September 26, 2003, to facilitate nationwide online trading, clearing and settlement operations of commodities derivatives. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the Companies on April 19, 2002 as Multi Commodity Exchange of India Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently, the name changed to Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited on May 16, 2002.The Company is an affiliate member of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), which is an international body that brings together the worlds securities regulators and is recognized as the global standard setter for the securities sector. The Exchange is ranked amongst top seven global commodity futures exchanges, based on traded volume in commodity futures.MCX commenced online futures trading in November 2003. The company received non-promoter equity participation for the first time in the year 2004 when Bank of India, Union Bank and Corporation Bank invested in the Equity Shares of the company. Since then, it has received equity participation from various banks and financial institutions,
Read More
The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5915 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is ₹30165.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is 139.08 and 17.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is ₹2917.85 and ₹7048.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.85%, 3 Years at 56.16%, 1 Year at 93.89%, 6 Month at 56.60%, 3 Month at 6.50% and 1 Month at -0.90%.
