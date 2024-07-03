Summary

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited is a deemed Stock Exchange recognized under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956; based on value of commodity futures contracts traded. The Company is a demutualized exchange and received permanent recognition from the Government of India on September 26, 2003, to facilitate nationwide online trading, clearing and settlement operations of commodities derivatives. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the Companies on April 19, 2002 as Multi Commodity Exchange of India Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently, the name changed to Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited on May 16, 2002.The Company is an affiliate member of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), which is an international body that brings together the worlds securities regulators and is recognized as the global standard setter for the securities sector. The Exchange is ranked amongst top seven global commodity futures exchanges, based on traded volume in commodity futures.MCX commenced online futures trading in November 2003. The company received non-promoter equity participation for the first time in the year 2004 when Bank of India, Union Bank and Corporation Bank invested in the Equity Shares of the company. Since then, it has received equity participation from various banks and financial institutions,

