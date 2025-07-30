iifl-logo

MCX to consider stock split on August 1

30 Jul 2025

Multi Commodity Exchange of India announced that its board will be considering a stock split of its shares in its meeting to be held on Friday, August 1.

On August 1, the company will also be considering their unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Shares of MCX currently have a face value of ₹10 each. Hence, This will be the first stock split that the board of directors  will be proposing for its shareholders.

MCX has not issued bonus shares to its shareholders ever since its incorporation. However, it has been diligent in distributing dividends to its shareholders annually.

The company also announced previously that it has fixed August 8 as the record date for ₹30 per share dividend proposed by the company recently.

Prior to this, the company has paid dividends of ₹7.64, ₹19.09, and ₹17.40 per share in financial years 2024, 2023, and 2022, respectively.

At around 3.30 PM, MCX was trading 0.78% lower at ₹7,778 per piece, against the previous close of ₹7,839.50 on NSE. During the trading session, the counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹7,908.50, and ₹7,763, respectively.

MCX shares have shown tremendous volatility in short-term but posted robust long-term returns. In the past one month, the stock slumped as much as 12.71%, lagging behind the Sensex and BSE Financial Services index.

